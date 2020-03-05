Third Filipino infected with COVID-19 in Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino worker contracted the coronavirus disease in Hong Kong, the Philippine Consulate in the city said.
The female worker became the third Filipino who has
The consulate said
“The consulate general just spoke to her and
The other two Filipinos who earlier tested positive for the illness have recovered but
Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, a financial hub battered by months of political unrest and now a growing outbreak.
Hong Kong has 105 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Of the figure,
The virus has spread to some 80 countries and infected more 95,000 people after first emerging in China late last year. The global death toll from the epidemic stood at 3,200 Thursday.
