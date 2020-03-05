NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A woman walks through a public housing estate in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on March 4, 2020.
AFP/Isaac Lawrence
Third Filipino infected with COVID-19 in Hong Kong
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino worker contracted the coronavirus disease in Hong Kong, the Philippine Consulate in the city said.

The female worker became the third Filipino who has been infected by the potentially deadly virus in the financial hub.

The consulate said she was placed in isolation and underwent tests in hospital.

“The consulate general just spoke to her and ascertained that she is healthy and presently not exhibiting any symptoms,” it added.

The other two Filipinos who earlier tested positive for the illness have recovered but still remain in hospital for further tests.

Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, a financial hub battered by months of political unrest and now a growing outbreak.

Hong Kong has 105 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Of the figure, 43 have been discharged while 133 remain hospitalized. 

The virus has spread to some 80 countries and infected more 95,000 people after first emerging in China late last year. The global death toll from the epidemic stood at 3,200 Thursday.  

2019-NCOV COVID-19 HONG KONG NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 5, 2020 - 12:55pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 5, 2020 - 12:55pm

The death toll in the United States from the new coronavirus rises to 11, as lawmakers in Congress agree to provide more than $8 billion to fight the rapidly spreading disease.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declares an emergency as he reports the state's first fatality from the COVID-19 illness -- an elderly person who had taken a cruise to Mexico -- while health officials in nearby Washington state said a 10th person had died there. — AFP

March 5, 2020 - 8:35am

Former US president Barack Obama calls for people to take "common sense precautions" over the coronavirus outbreak — advising them to follow hand-washing guidelines but not to wear masks.

"Save the masks for health care workers. Let's stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science," tweeted Obama, who has kept a low public profile since leaving office in 2017.

He said people should keep track of updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — and stay home if they are sick. — AFP

March 4, 2020 - 5:59pm

Iraq says a 70-year-old Muslim cleric died from the novel coronavirus, marking the first death from the outbreak in a country where 31 people have been infected.

The preacher had been quarantined in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah before his death, a spokesman for the northern Kurdish autonomous region's health authority says. — AFP

March 4, 2020 - 10:07am

China on Wednesday reported 38 more deaths from the new coronavirus but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day.

The death toll nationwide is now 2,981, the National Health Commission said, with more than 80,200 people infected in total. — AFP

March 4, 2020 - 9:33am

The IMF and World Bank say the spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a "virtual format" due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The twice-yearly meetings of the development lending institutions attract thousands of officials, journalists and private sector participants from 180 member countries -- just the kind of gathering health authorities say should be avoided. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
3K Chinese soldiers on ‘immersion mission’ in Philippines?
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Some 3,000 members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) may have entered the country as tourists or as workers...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Duterte may suspend POGO operations’
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
President Duterte is not ruling out suspending Philippine offshore gaming operators as the Senate and other agencies begin...
Headlines
fbfb
Kim Chiu, driver unhurt in Quezon City ambush
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
There was a real-life shooting before Kim Chiu faced the camera for the reel-life shoot of her ABS-CBN series “Love...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate passes resolution for ABS-CBN
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The Senate adopted yesterday a resolution expressing the opinion of the chamber to allow ABS-CBN and its subsidiaries to continue...
Headlines
fbfb
Leadership change in October? House row continues
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Amid renewed allegations of corruption in district allocations, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano asserted yesterday that House...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
DOH: Quarantine 68 Pinoys after SoKor trip
By Jaime Laude | 14 hours ago
A total of 68 individuals in a group that arrived from a military study tour in South Korea last Feb. 21 have been instructed...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
SWS: 62% of Pinoys believe AFP can’t defend WPS
14 hours ago
Despite getting an excellent rating from the general public for taking decisive action on internal security issues, the Armed...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
DOT allocates P6 billion for measures vs COVID-19
By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is allocating P6 billion for measures that will help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Envoy to UN, Air Force chief hurdle CA
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments confirmed yesterday the appointment of the new Philippine Air Force chief and the country’s...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
House OKs OFW department
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved last night the bill creating a department for overseas Filipino workers.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with