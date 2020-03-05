Third Filipino infected with COVID-19 in Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino worker contracted the coronavirus disease in Hong Kong, the Philippine Consulate in the city said.

The female worker became the third Filipino who has been infected by the potentially deadly virus in the financial hub.

The consulate said she was placed in isolation and underwent tests in hospital.

“The consulate general just spoke to her and ascertained that she is healthy and presently not exhibiting any symptoms,” it added.

The other two Filipinos who earlier tested positive for the illness have recovered but still remain in hospital for further tests.

Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, a financial hub battered by months of political unrest and now a growing outbreak.

Hong Kong has 105 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Of the figure, 43 have been discharged while 133 remain hospitalized.

The virus has spread to some 80 countries and infected more 95,000 people after first emerging in China late last year. The global death toll from the epidemic stood at 3,200 Thursday.