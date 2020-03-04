NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Apart from Australia and the UK, the lifting of restrictions allows the Philippines to negiotiate with Argentina, Austria, Bahamas, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, Iceland, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Slovakia, Spain, Ukraine, and Uruguay.
AFP/File
With US military aid in peril, Philippines resumes aid talks with UNHRC resolution backers
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration has lifted a ban on aid negotiations between the Philippines and countries that supported a UN Human Rights Council resolution that mandated an examination on the country’s human rights situation.

The latest order effectively allows the Philippines to pursue aid talks with 18 countries, including the UK and Australia, which are among the country’s biggest lenders extending assistance on matters like the peace process in Mindanao as well as military and defense.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III told Philstar.com that the latest presidential directive will have “minimal effect” on the country’s borrowing plan, where Japan, which is not a UNHCR resolution signatory, leads in terms of bilateral aid value.

READ: Here's a possible consequence of Philippines' suspension of aid from backers of UN drug war probe

That said, the removal on aid prohibitions came less than a month after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the unilateral abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, under which the Philippines receives billion of pesos in military aid every year. 

The cancellation of the VFA takes effect in August if not salvaged by either side.

"It is understood, however, that all necessary approvals, authorities and clearances, as required by relevant laws, rules and regulations should first be obtained prior to actual negotiations and conclusion of any agreement," Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in the latest Palace order.

'Iceland resolution'

In August last year, Medialdea instructed state agencies and companies to "suspend the negotiations for and the signing of all loan and grant agreements” with the countries that "co-sponsored and/or voted" in favor of the July 4 resolution put forward by Iceland.

The UNHRC last July adopted by an 18-14-15 vote a resolution mandating a "comprehensive" international review of the Duterte government's much-criticized drug war. 

Apart from this, it mandated the Philippines, and UNHCR founder, to observe due process and “prevent extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances."

The Philippines rejected the resolution, with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. saying "for those who voted to insult us, the consequences will be far reaching."

Malacañang has repeatedly denied that the "drug war", Duterte’s centerpiece policy, violates human rights.

Apart from Australia and the UK, the lifting of restrictions allows the Philippines to negiotiate with Argentina, Austria, Bahamas, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Fiji, Iceland, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Slovakia, Spain, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

ICELAND RESOLUTION UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tagged in 'pastillas' bribery, Aguirre says Tulfo sister pushed for easy visas for Chinese nationals
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Aguirre said that there “many other agencies of government” that wanted the grant of Visas Upon Arrival to Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara Duterte, Pulong disagree on ABS-CBN franchise
18 hours ago
The children of President Duterte are apparently not on the same page regarding the franchise renewal of broadcast giant...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: US wants stronger defense ties
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
The United States has been trying to reach out to the Philippine government for newer and stronger defense ties since President...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to prepare for repatriation of Filipinos in Hong Kong
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippines will prepare for the immediate repatriation of Filipino workers in Hong Kong after domestic workers were fired...
Headlines
fbfb
US territory or Chinese province? Duterte gave false choices, Carpio says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 days ago
"Of course, it's a false choice because it's not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Palace says businesses should also be blamed for gov't corruption
By Alexis Romero | 12 minutes ago
Businesses should also be blamed for the corruption in government because some of them paid bribes or chose to remain silent...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Rice prices may go down to P34/kilo, says NEDA
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
The price of rice may go down to as low as P34 per kilo this year due to the implementation of the rice tariffication law,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Immigration chief Morente not yet off the hook — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente is not yet off the hook even if President Rodrigo Duterte has given him a chance to...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senate: ABS-CBN operations should continue pending decision on franchise renewal
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Drilon stressed that the Senate is not voting on the franchise itself and that the resolution is the Senate’s “sense...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOJ can't probe POGOs for money laundering sans complaint
2 hours ago
Justice Undersecretary Adrian Ferdinand Sugay said the DOJ cannot do a motu propio investigation or investigate on its own...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with