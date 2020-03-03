NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this file photo taken Nov. 14, 2019, Vice President Leni Robredo attends a press conference at her office in Manila, following a meeting with members of law enforcement and military officials a week after she accepted the offer from President Rodrigo Duterte to lead a role in the deadly drug war. The vocal critic that Philippine President Duterte has named to lead a role in his deadly drug war called November 8 for revamping the crackdown and ending its senseless killing.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Filipinos generally satisfied with Robredo, Sotto, Cayetano — SWS
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — A fourth-quarter 2019 survey found that Filipinos were generally satisfied with the performances of Vice President Leni Robredo, Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, whose net ratings among Filipinos all went up for that time period. 

Both Robredo and Cayetano were given "Good" marks while Sotto got a rating of "Very Good" in the survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

According to SWS, the surveys were conducted from December 13-16, 2019 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults.

RELATED: Majority of Filipinos see human rights violations in 'failing' drug war — SWS

Robredo's rating went up by just three points to +36 by the year's end from +33 in September. SWS noted that this was due to increases in Metro Manila, Mindanao, the Visayas coupled with a steady score in Balance Luzon. 

For the House speaker, whose net satisfaction rating rose to "very good" at +53 in December from "good" at +49 in September 2019, increases came in all areas with the sole exception of Balance Luzon. 

This came despite a controversial run as the head of the organizing committee of the 2019 SEA Games which happened within the study's time frame. 

READ: Cayetano sorry for 'inefficiencies' on reception of SEA Games athletes

According to the survey, the ratings for the Senate president "stayed very good in all basic demographics, except among class ABC where it fell from 'very good' to 'good'."

The SWS terminology for Net Satisfaction Ratings is as follows: 

  • +70 and above, "excellent";
  • +50 to +69, "very good";
  • +30 to +49, "good";
  • +10 to +29, "moderate",
  • +9 to -9, "neutral";
  • -10 to -29, "poor";
  • -30 to -49, "bad";
  • -50 to -69, "very bad";
  • -70 and below, "execrable".

The only outlier listed in the survey was Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, with whom respondents were only "moderately" satisfied. 

For the chief justice of the High Court, who notched his first SWS polling in his post, moderate satisfaction was consistent across all areas. 

The judiciary maintains the lowest profile among the branches of government and justices generally do not comment on issues.

In November, Peralta defended his role in allowing a hero's burial for the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, citing objectivity of the law.

READ: Chief Justice Peralta defends hero burial for Marcos, asserts objectivity  

Additionally, the House of Representatives rose to "very good" while both the Supreme Court and Cabinet stayed firmly at a "good" level of net satisfaction. 

