NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Quezon City hall employees participating in an earthquake drill.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Local execs told to submit structural assessment report for 'Big One' quake
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 6:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government is ordering cities and municipalities to assess all establishments for the so-called “Big One” earthquake and submit their assessment reports within 90 days.

Local government units are directed to submit their structural assessment to the DILG and the Department of Public Works and Highways “as part of the effort to fortify buildings and establishments in anticipation of a massive earthquake like the Big One.”

The “Big One” is a hypothetical magnitude 7.2 earthquake on the West Valley Fault.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said failure to meet the 90-day deadline may not readily lead to sanctions.

But he stressed that administrative or criminal cases will be filed against non-compliant local executives in case subpar buildings collapse and cause injuries and fatalities.

The buildings should be assessed according to the standards set by the National Building Code of the Philippines and requirements of disaster resilience.

West Valley Fault

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology has repeatedly warned the public that the West Valley Fault is ripe for movement.

The 100-kilometer fault traverses parts of Bulacan through Quezon City, Marikina, Makati, Pasig, Taguig and Muntinlupa in Metro Manila; San Pedro, Biñan, Sta. Rosa, Cabuyao and Calamba in Laguna; and Carmona, General Mariano Alvarez and Silang in Cavite.

The magnitude 7.2 tremor could kill up to 34,000 people and injure 100,000 due to collapsed buildings, a 2004 study funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

BIG ONE DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte accepts ABS-CBN apology, stresses he will not interfere on franchise issue
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
"Yes. Ay, nandiyan yan. I accept the apology, of course," he said when asked if he accepts the apology made by ABS-CBN CEO...
Headlines
fbfb
Pacquiao claims he persuaded Duterte ‘multiple times’ to consider ABS-CBN franchise renewal
8 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao will support Sen. Franklin Drilon's concurrent resolution allowing ABS-CBN to still operate after its...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration reassigns NAIA personnel amid 'pastillas' bribery allegations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
Morente also said that the transfer of units is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive “to revamp...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 breaches four new countries
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Algeria is the first among 47 countries in the World Health Organization African region to report a case of the virus.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte places Taal-hit Calabarzon under state of calamity
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The state of calamity, which implements price freezes on basic goods among other measures, will remain in force for a year...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
Palace: Up to ABS-CBN where to donate remaining refund for unaired Duterte ads
By Alexis Romero | 44 minutes ago
"In the first place, there is no need for guidance. The president has already given them blanket authority, just donate it...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'PWDs more prone to abuse': Suspect in rape-killing of special needs girl in Quezon killed
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"That's because many think that they [can] pick on PWDs because PWDs are believed to be helpless due to their condition....
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
IBP: Better for Congress to decide on ABS-CBN franchise bills than to authorize provisional license
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
This paints a better scenario than both chambers issuing respective resolutions authorizing the NTC to allow ABS-CBN to operate...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
With repair yet to commence, LRT-2 sticks to June re-opening of closed stations
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“We're implementing an alternative procurement process and are now looking for a third-party consultant to lead the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
ABS-CBN 'grateful' for Duterte's acceptance of apology
4 hours ago
ABS-CBN said it is “grateful and humbled” by President Rodrigo Duterte’s acceptance of their apology over...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with