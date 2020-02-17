NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this July 2019 file photo, officials of the Manila City government clear roads in the Philippine capital.
Manila Public Information Office/Facebook
DILG sets 75-day deadline in new round of road-clearing operations
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2020 - 12:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered local executives nationwide to clear roads of obstructions within 75 days, a second round of clearing in line with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to reclaim public roads.

The first round of street-clearing operations saw the demolition of structures like sheds and village outposts that had encroached onto the road.

"I direct all LGUs, especially barangays, to clear roads from obstruction with the same urgency and enthusiasm as when the president directed before," DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular 2020-027, all LGUs are ordered to remove obstructions in all provincial, city, municipal and barangay roads, and national primary and secondary roads.

Barangay executives will be in charge of the road-clearing operations in barangay roads and minor public-use streets within their jurisdictions. They are also ordered to maintain other local roads turned over by the city or municipal government.

Local chief executives who will fail to comply with the new directive will be given a show-cause order.

At least 97 mayors nationwide failed to comply with the president’s order during the first round of road-clearing operations, the DILG said.

