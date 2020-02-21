NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Filipino Muslims pray to celebrate Eid al-fitr in front of the Quirino grandstand in Manila on June 5, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
'Prejudicial treatment': Bangsamoro Transition Authority condemns listing of Muslim students
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority condemned the reported listing of Muslim students in Metro Manila, saying the profiling puts the safety and security of these young people at risk.

The BTA unanimously passed a resolution Friday, denouncing the police memorandum issued by the Manila Police District, which ordered district commanders to list Muslim students in high schools, colleges and universities in Metro Manila.

This is part of the police’s measures to strengthen peace building and counter violent extremism, the memorandum read.

BTA said the policy a “prejudicial treatment” of Muslim youth.

“Through this memorandum, the Manila Police District implies that young Muslims are potential violent extremists who require more scrutiny and attention from the law enforcement group. The Muslim youth is subjected to this intrusion due to their religious affiliation, which is a form of discrimination,” BTA said.

Section 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that “no one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor the attacks upon his honor and reputation.”

In a separate statement, BTA member Amir Mawallil stressed that oppression has no place in the Philippines.

“Oppression has no place in our homes, our communities and our country… We will not allow this to happen and we will not stand by to endure this injustice,” Mawallil said.

BTA is the interim regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. It has executive and legislative powers over the region. 

'Unjust treatment, physical harm'                                                                                          

BTA also said the profiling targets Muslim youth who enjoy the safe spaces provided by educational institutions.

“This move by the Manila Police District puts the young Muslims at worst possible risk—of unjust treatment and isolation, deprivation of opportunities and physical harm,” BTA said.

It added: “Effectively combating violent extremism requires a community that is harmonious, with the freedom to assert its members’ rights and identity and is free of injustice.”

BTA also appealed to government agencies to be more circumspect in crafting measures “so that they promote inclusion and harmony instead of exclusion and disunity.”

Groups Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns and Alliance of Concerned Teachers also condemned the policy.

MPD, however, denied the cops are profiling Muslim students, saying it is a tool in their conduct of interventions and programs to strengthen partnership with the Muslim community.

BANGSAMORO TRANSITION AUTHORITY PROFILING
