Police memo on 'profiling' Muslim students 'irrational, unwarranted' — child rights group

MANILA, Philippines — A children’s rights organization said the move of the Philippine National Police to compile a list of Muslim students in Metro Manila promotes not only discrimination but also poses risks to the lives of these students.
The leaked police memorandum issued by the Manila Police District ordered all its station commanders to “submit the updated list of Muslim students in high school, colleges and universities in your respective areas.”
In a statement, the
“The memorandum promotes discrimination and Islamophobia and severely undermines the safety and security of the Muslim students,”
The group said the profiling may result to
It also expressed concerns that the move may
“Such move may create fear among Muslim youth of being falsely accused of joining in terroristic activities or sympathizing with violent extremists,”
It added: “We urge the PNP to respect our Muslim brothers and sisters and observe existing laws on the children’s rights by immediately recalling the memorandum.”
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers denounced the measure Thursday as blatant Islamophobia.
“It is deplorable that the PNP would want to target these young Muslim students
MPD denied the cops are profiling Muslim students, saying it is a tool in their conduct of interventions and programs to strengthen partnership with the Muslim community.
