Senate probe into ABS-CBN's alleged violations sought

MANILA, Philippines — As ABS-CBN bats for the renewal of their franchise at the Congress a month before its expiry, Sen. Grace Poe sought a legislative inquiry into supposed violations of the broadcasting company.
Poe filed Senate resolution No. 322 directing the Senate Committee on Public Services, which she
Poe cited Solicitor General Jose Calida’s
“A month before its expiration, on 10 February 2020, a
Calida, in his plea, said ABS-CBN operates its KBO Channel without
He also said that the company issued Philippine Deposit Receipts—tools that allows foreign investors a passive economic interest in a Philippine company—that violates foreign ownership restriction on mass media.
The solicitor general also said Convergence, ABS-CBN’s subsidiary, uses Multi-Media Telephony’s franchise without approval from Congress.
Poe noted that the broadcast giant denied the accusations of Calida and said that they are not violating any laws.
However, the senator noted that RA 7966 provides that the franchise “shall be subject to amendment, alteration or repeal by the Congress of the Philippines when the public interest so requires.”
“[
Quo warranto plea
The SC, in a full court session Tuesday, ordered ABS-CBN to answer Calida’s allegations.
The tribunal however did not issue a temporary restraining order against KBO—one of Calida’s prayers in the
At the House of Representatives, there are at least eight bills filed seeking the renewal of the broadcast company’s legislative franchise.
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
READ: Calida says ABS-CBN's KBO service illegal, but network says it has permits
Press Statement
February 12, 2020
Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino
Quo Warranto of ABS-CBN franchise: Raiding by Duterte cronies without regard to workers’ welfare
The issue of the quo warranto on the franchise of ABS-CBN is attack by the authoritarian Duterte regime on press freedom, since it reveals that the state has the gall and audacity to lay pressure on the country’s biggest media network, seemingly out of vengeance against a firm that did not broadcast the president’s electoral advertisements in 2016 and apparently in preparation to the presidential race in 2020.
But it is not an attack on free press per se. Because ABS-CBN is not truly “free”. It is beholden to the interests of its owners and advertisers. The ABS-CBN management advanced the interests of the Lopezes by protecting administrations it allied itself with.
Hence, the quo warranto could only be seen as an attack on the free expression only in the sense that - because the high and mighty Lopezes were not spared from Duterte’s offensive, then all media outfits – especially small independent and alternative press – are in peril. It sends a chilling effect to institutions that they should toe the admistration’s propaganda line lest they are threatened to be put out of business.
However, the fear that the congressional franchise would not be extended is unfounded. The franchise will continue but under an ABS-CBN that is under the control of pro-Duterte oligarchs.
Crony capitalism is part and parcel of a tyrant’s playbook. We call on the independent media to look into the buy-in of Dennis Uy into the equities of ABS-CBN. The issue has resulted into a big drop not just in the market value of ABS-CBN but in other companies controlled by the Lopez holding firm.
We are seeing a reverse of the “pump and dump” scheme. Government pressure is put on a business to compel short-term owners to dump the stock, a crony aspiring majority control comes in to buy the Lopez stocks in various companies at cheaper prices, which would soon regain its lost paper value as pro-Duterte oligarchs to turn to raid another industry. The stocks of Philweb, 2Go, Manila Water, among others, are proof to this grand scheme.
Politically, the regime stood to gain in the ABS-CBN quo warranto case by intimidating the Third Estate to submission, while distracting the public from the real and immediate issue of government ineptitude on the Taal disaster, the rise of criminality and Chinese POGO, and the looming health crisis brought by NCov virus.
As a socialist labor center, the Buklurang ng Manggagawang Pilipino could not but raise its brows on how the ABS-CBN spin doctors use the issue of job security to counter the raiding scheme of Duterte and his cabal of cronies. The country’s bourgeois press is the number one violator of labor rights and standards. Its patent practice of contractualization to the detriment of thousands of talents is well-known and well-documented.
In paper, the State should hold the primacy of the plight of the workers in the political and economic infighting of the elite. In the ABS-CBN case, it should give main consideration to the contribution of the workers not only in the growth of the company but also to the much-purported role of the network in nation building.
But the State is not a neutral arbiter, it is an instrument by the ruling classes against the oppressed masses – and in a deformed elite democracy after Edsa 1986 – it is a weapon by the dominant clique of the ruling elite against its rivals.
Statement of the Justice and Court Reporters Association on the Solicitor-General's Action
We, the reporters of the Justice and Court Reporters Association (JUCRA), air our disapproval over the act of Solicitor General Jose C. Calida last February 10, 2020 in calling out ABS-CBN reporter Atty. Michael Jobert Navallo during the filing of a petition for quo warranto before the Supreme Court (SC).
Calida is more than welcome to present his side in a calm, logical manner on acts and issues involving him. He has consistently refused to do so. Instead the solicitor general accused Navallo of persecuting him and urged him menacingly to "practice law" instead of journalism.
Calida, by his hostility to Atty. Navallo, failed to rise to the exacting standards of his profession both as an officer of the court and as a ranking civil servant. We take it as an affront to our constitutional right to report. We believe that such veiled threats to reporters, especially when coming from a government official, have no space in a democracy.
Statement of the PNP Press Corps on the quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General against ABS-CBN
FEBRUARY 11, 2020
We, at the PNP Press Corps, express serious concern on the attempt to stop the operation of ABS-CBN.
Amid various arguments pertaining to this matter, all of these still boil down to the issue of press fredom, which is enshrines in the Constitution, and which is part of the real meaning of democracy.
We stand with our fellow media workers at ABS-CBN, we stand for fair treatment and due process, and we stand for freedom of the press.
#NoToABSCBNShutDown
Broadcast giant ABS-CBN clarifies in a statement that it has no outstanding tax liability with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, adding that it was issued a Tax Clearance Certificate in 2019.
Here is the full statement.
