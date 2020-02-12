WATCH: Several areas, resources in Batangas not damaged, governor says

LIPA CITY, Philippines — A month after Taal Volcano erupted, Batangas Gov. Hermilindo Mandanas said the province still hasn’t finished the damage assessment.

Mandanas stressed that accounting is still a “work in process” as they are still dealing with helping the people affected by the eruption.

“Our concern now is to get enough water and help,” the governor said during the Batangas Economic Recovery Roundtable last Friday.

“We’re still on level 3 right now and there’s still a possibility that it is going to explode. There are still many people that we’re going to feed and this is only the first phase after our preparation,” he added.

For Mandanas, the provincial government’s focus is the future needs of the people affected by the eruption which includes the repair of their houses, livelihood.

Despite this, Mandanas said there are several resources and areas that were not affected including their economic zones, diving sites and petrochemical plant among others.

He said this is where they plan to channel the new livelihood of those displaced by the eruption.