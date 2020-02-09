NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
How Batangas plans to help Taal Volcano Island residents displaced by the eruption
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2020 - 2:16pm

LIPA CITY, Philippines— The Batangas provincial government assured residents whose livelihoods were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption of assistance in finding new sources of income.

During the Batangas Economic Recovery Roundtable last Friday, Batangas Gov. Hermilindo Mandanas said the provincial government would help the residents 

“’Yung di makakabalik (sa Volcano island), we will give them work similar to what they [were] doing,” Mandanas said.

Mandanas said the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority will help with the training.

Garment production

He said some of those affected by the eruption may make and sell garments in Ibaan, Batangas, which is known for making mosquito nets and garments.  Mandanas said they are already putting up a big garment operation there.

'Ash to cash' program

The governor said since some of the residents no longer have source of livelihood on the shoreline, the province plans to come up with an “ash to cash” program to convert volcanic ash into construction materials.

"The ash, as you know, is a very good material for bricks and for hollow blocks,” he said.

According to the governor, Republic Cement already agreed to give the Batangas government a discounted price on cement for the hollow blocks.

He said the bricks and hollow blocks can be sold to contractors in Metro Manila, where several big-ticket infrastructure projects are underway.

He added that they are also looking into converting the ashes into fertilizer.

 

 “Ash is a very good fertilizer. That’s why the land around the Taal lake are very fertile,” Mandanas said.

Planting and fish-farming

To take advantage of the fertile volcanic soil, the governor said the province will also put up nurseries for crops like coffee and cacao.

“With that, we will now propagate it— sell it to the different backyard people and they can grow their own barako coffee and cacao,” he said.

Aside from these, Mandanas said residents may also engaged into fish cage farming.

The governor said that some people are unaware that Batangas province has a marine cultural laboratory in Lemery where they culture lapu-lapu and develop feeds for them in fish cages.

“So we will move them... instead of feeding tilapia, they will be feeding lapu-lapu which fetches higher prices,” he said, adding residents can also engage in other traditional livelihood such as piggeries and poultry farms.

Mandanas cited that Batangas is among the top provinces that processes chicken and pork with several ongoing contracts with food firms such as San Miguel Corp. and Jollibee, among others.

“As you know, 25% of fish in Metro Manila comes from Batangas, same thing with pork,” he said.

Opportunity for new tourism livelihood

Meanwhile, Saturnino Belen, chair of First Asia Venture Capital Inc. and president of FAITH Colleges, said the private sector is also looking into providing new livelihood for the displaced residents.

“Yes, we will try to provide them the traditional livelihood that they’re used to but we will create new livelihood, and for the Taal Lake district, that new livelihood is really tourism,” Belen said, adding that new tourism ventures must now be data-driven.

Belen said that mapping should be done to see which parts of Taal can be developed.

Up to 5,000 Taal Volcano Island residents were displaced by the volcano eruption last January 12, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management and Council.

Mark Timbal, spokesperson of the NDRRMC, said that tourism had been the main livelihood of the residents on the volcano island.

He also said the national government would give them assistance on agricultural activities since they can no longer bring tourists to the island.

 “Ililipat na sila (They would be transferred) from tourism to something else,” Timbal said late January.

BATANGAS HERMILINDO MANDANAS TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 202
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lorenzana refutes Panelo over notice of VFA termination
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
here was no order from President Duterte to submit the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement to Washington,...
Headlines
fbfb
36 Chinese passengers barred at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 14 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration officials yesterday barred 36 Chinese passengers from entering through the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbfb
357 cops probed for narco ties
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A one-star general is among 357 police officers being investigated for suspected links with the illegal drug trade.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Proposed divorce law won’t be easy way out of marriage’
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The proposed divorce law will not be an easy way out of marriage, according to a proponent in the House of Representativ...
Headlines
fbfb
First confirmed nCoV case in Philippines now tests negative — DOH
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The health official clarified, however, that the patient is still classified as a confirmed case.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
CHR: Anti-insurgency drive being used to justify threats, attacks on activists
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Just a little over a month into 2020, the Philippines is still experiencing attacks on human rights defenders that have been...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Alert levels over Taal, Mayon unchanged
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
State volcanologists are monitoring Taal and Mayon due to constant but moderate levels of volcanic unrest, they said on Sunday...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Filipino among new nCoV cases in UAE
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday that a Filipino in the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Capas government still defiant over quarantine plan
By Ding Cervantes | 14 hours ago
Members of the Sangguniang Bayan or town council here debunked claims by health officials that the town is safe from possible...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Filipinos from Wuhan set to arrive at Clark
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The repatriation of 45 Filipinos from Wuhan City, China – epicenter of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV)...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with