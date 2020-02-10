NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice President Leni Robredo faced the members of the press, May 23, 2019 noon, to address the allegations of Peter Joemel Advincula.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
DOJ junks sedition raps vs Robredo, Hontiveros, De Lima, 'Otso Diretso' bets
(Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice dropped the police’s sedition complaint against Vice President Leni Robredo, Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Leila De Lima, and other “Otso Diretso” senatorial bets due to lack of probable cause.

On Monday, DOJ said that state prosecutors charged former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, Peter Joemel Advincula and nine others on a Conspiracy to Commit Sedition over the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video blogs.

Only 11 of the more than 30 respondents were brought to court for supposedly conspiring to discredit and eventually oust President Rodrigo Duterte by releasing a series of anonymously posted videos alleging the president, his family and allies had links to the illegal drug trade.

The DOJ did not find probable cause to indict Robredo, Hontiveros and De Lima on inciting to sedition, sedition, libel, estafa and obstruction of justice.

Others who were cleared are Otso Diretso candidates: Former Sen. Bam Aquino, lawyers Florin Hilbay, Chel Diokno, Romulo Macalintal and Erin Tañada, and Samira Gutoc and Gary Alejano.

Also named as respondents but were cleared were Caloocan Archbishop Pablo Virgilio David and Lingayen Archbishop Socrates Villegas.

DOJ has yet to release the full resolution on the case, but Undersecretary Markk Perete said: “The complaint by the PNP CIDG against all respondents [except the 11charged] were dismissed for lack of probable cause.”

The charge stemmed from a complaint filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group that named more than 30 personalities from the opposition, ranging from politicians to members of the clergy, as respondents.

Robredo: Resolution proves the accusations were lies

Robredo in a tweet said that the resolution "just proves what I have been saying from the start: that this case is based on a bald-faced lie and is politically-motivated."

She added in Filipino: “Now that the DOJ has clearly said there is no evidence against me, I am hopeful that this is the end of this whole mess."

Advincula, who twice claimed, in vastly different circumstances, to be the hooded man in the video, said Robredo was supposedly in Ateneo de Manila University on March 4 when a meeting on Duterte’s ouster was held.

Robredo said he never met Advincula except when she saw him at a press conference at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

In her counter-affidavit, Robredo also said she was attending official events in Bulacan when the supposed meeting at Ateneo happened. — Kristine Joy Patag

ANG TOTOONG NARCOLIST BIKOY LENI ROBREDO SEDITION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Solgen Calida asks Supreme Court to revoke ABS-CBN franchise
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The media company is now racing against time as its franchise will expire in March this year. A bill to extend its license...
Headlines
fbfb
'Questionable and alarming': Lawmakers say quo warranto vs ABS-CBN 'pre-empted' move of Congress
7 hours ago
Deputy House Speaker Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur) called the quo warranto petition a “questionable and alarming...
Headlines
fbfb
Taiwan already included in temporary travel ban — DOH
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Many countries and international organizations, including the United Nations, which the World Health Organization is...
Headlines
fbfb
'We did not violate the law': ABS-CBN says Calida allegations have no merit
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"We reiterate that everything we do is in accordance with the law. We did not violate the law. This case appears to be an...
Headlines
fbfb
Resolution of sedition case vs Robredo, 35 others ready
By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
After almost six months since a sedition case was filed against Vice President Leni Robredo and 35 others, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
41 minutes ago
ABS-CBN quo warranto another case of harassment, stifling dissent — rights groups
By Franco Luna | 41 minutes ago
The solicitor general's move was tagged as the latest in an ongoing trend of intimidation towards critical media.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pope Francis names Bishop Pabillo caretaker of Manila archdiocese
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The pope announced Pabillo’s appointment as the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese Monday following the departure...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
US Embassy: No change in visa policy in Philippines
2 hours ago
The embassy issued this statement following fraudulent advisories claiming the cancellation or revocation of tourist visas...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
How the OFWs repatriated from Wuhan, China were screened and quarantined
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
According to the Health department, 49 persons are now under quarantine at the Athlete's Village in New Clark City.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
BI agents who checked ships that sailed through China, HK on 'home quarantine'
3 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that the 19 agents boarded for inspection five cruise ships with passengers that...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with