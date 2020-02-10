DOH recommends calling off big events, mass gatherings amid nCoV threat

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Health on Monday warned the public against organizing or going to events where a huge number of attendees is expected because of the risk of spreading the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

In view of this, Health Secretary Francis Duque III said the DOH is recommending the cancellation of big events or mass gatherings such as concerts, among others, “until further notice.”

“To further minimize the risk of contracting 2019-nCoV ARD, the public is advised to avoid crowded places and continue to practice self-protection measures,” the DOH said.

Novel coronavirus command center set up

Duque said the Health department already set up a command center that solely focuses on 2019-nCov ARD to expedite coordination and communication among government agencies involved in response and management efforts.

As of Sunday, there are 267 persons under investigation for the novel coronavirus in the Philippines. There have also been three confirmed cases, including one death.

Some concert and event organizers have already announced cancellations or postponements oamid the nCoV scare.

For its part, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat last week said "the safety and protection of our citizens thriving in our tourist spots, the employees of the tourism sector, and domestic and foreign tourists alike remain the Department of Tourism's priority."

The Department of Labor and Employment likewise advised workers who are sick to stay home and to also avoid crowds.

The DOH said that it is already conducting measures to prevent the spread of the fatal virus.

“We would like to assure the public that all measures to contain potential spread of nCoV infection are being explored, studied and implemented to keep the Filipino people safe from the threats of this infectious disease,” Duque concluded.

The World Health Organization said the outbreak appeared to be “stabilizing” but the death toll from the novel coronavirus surged past 900 in mainland China on Monday overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, according to a report from Agence France-Presse.