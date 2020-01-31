NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Panagbenga is usually celebrated with colorful street dancing.
The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Baguio City cancels Panagbenga opening parade, other events over nCoV scare
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 2:42pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Baguio City government on Friday announced that it would cancel the opening parade of the Panagbenga or flower festival in the country’s “Summer Capital.”

“After due deliberation, we are cancelling the Panagbenga street parade,” Baguio City Benjamin Magalong said in a press conference.

The opening parade was slated February 1, Saturday.

Magalong made the announcement a day after the Department of Health confirmed the first case of Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease or 2019-nCoV ARD in the country.

Although DOH-Cordillera said there are no confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV ARD in the city, Mayor Magalong said all events that would draw crowds will be canceled and postponed, taking into consideration public health and safety.

The DOH advises staying away from crowded areas as among the ways to prevent infection.

Here are the events canceled in Baguio City:

  • Panagbenga opening parade on Saturday, February 1

  • Sunday pedestrianization and art activities along Session Road

  • CARAA - Cordillera Athletic Meet

  • International Jazz Festival

  • All other crowd-drawing activities for the next three weeks (February 1-23, 2020)

The Office of Civil Defense in the Cordillera region reminded the public “to take precautionary and proactive measures against the threat of 2019-nCov ARD.

This year’s staging of Panagbenga Festival was supposed to be the 25th.

