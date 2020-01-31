NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Dogs, cats rescued from Taal up for adoption
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 5:38pm

TAAL, Batangas— An animal welfare group is calling on animal lovers to open their homes to pets rescued from Taal volcano island.

Ashley Fruno, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Asia’s director of animal assistance programs, announced that they would start the adoption process for rescued pets next week.

“We’re calling on the animal-loving community. If you love dogs and cats and you have space for one more and the time and the love to give, please open your home to a dog or cat from Taal because they will be needing homes very soon,” Fruno told Philstar.com.

On Tuesday, PETA rescued four dogs, three puppies and a pregnant cat from the island.

The group has been conducting rescue operations since January 14, two days after Taal Volcano erupted.

Fruno said the rescue of animals would continue “until there’s no one left.”

The group are also feeding animals on the desolated island.

Fruno said interested individuals who want to adopt the evacuated animals may reach PETA through petaasia.com or their hotline 8-817-5292.

The group is also accepting donations of dog and cat food, leashes, collars, plastic containers and face masks as well as monetary aid.

PEOPLE FOR THE ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FBI case is latest legal issue faced by 'Son of God' Quiboloy and followers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The FBI criminal complaint said that Quiboloy’s church administrators submitted visa applications to allow KOJC members...
Headlines
fbfb
Xiamen Air flight from China lands in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
A Xiamen Air direct flight from Jinjiang, China that carried more than 50 Chinese nationals from Quanzhou in China arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
First novel coronavirus case in the Philippines confirmed
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The patient, said to be asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms, is a 38-year-old woman who arrived in the Philippines on January...
Headlines
fbfb
FBI raids Quiboloy's church in LA, arrests 3 leaders in immigrant trafficking scam
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The workers in their complaint said most of the money raised was used to finance the operations of the church and the luxurious...
Headlines
fbfb
Case files: Quiboloy's church workers in LA physically abused, forced into fake marriages
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
Workers for the church of evangelist Apollo Quiboloy in Los Angeles were physically abused and forced into sham marriage...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
DOTr tightens safety measures in transport hubs amid novel coronavirus scare
17 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation is implementing a stricter safety measures on the country’s transportation hubs after...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'What do you mean relaxed?' Panelo counters criticism of gov't response to nCoV threat
1 hour ago
The Duterte administration had not been lax in its response to the threat of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOLE issues guidelines to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus
3 hours ago
DOLE on Friday issued Labor Advisory 4, which laid down the guidelines to prevent and control the spread of the new coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines contacting seatmates of novel coronavirus patient
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Air carriers Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines on Friday said they are trying to reach the passengers who were seated near...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
DOH: 31 patients under investigation for possible nCoV infection
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The figure is lower than an initial report of 56 but higher than the 29 reported on Thursday. 
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with