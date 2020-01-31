Dogs, cats rescued from Taal up for adoption

TAAL, Batangas— An animal welfare group is calling on animal lovers to open their homes to pets rescued from Taal volcano island.

Ashley Fruno, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Asia’s director of animal assistance programs, announced that they would start the adoption process for rescued pets next week.

“We’re calling on the animal-loving community. If you love dogs and cats and you have space for one more and the time and the love to give, please open your home to a dog or cat from Taal because they will be needing homes very soon,” Fruno told Philstar.com.

On Tuesday, PETA rescued four dogs, three puppies and a pregnant cat from the island.

The group has been conducting rescue operations since January 14, two days after Taal Volcano erupted.

Fruno said the rescue of animals would continue “until there’s no one left.”

The group are also feeding animals on the desolated island.

Fruno said interested individuals who want to adopt the evacuated animals may reach PETA through petaasia.com or their hotline 8-817-5292.

The group is also accepting donations of dog and cat food, leashes, collars, plastic containers and face masks as well as monetary aid.