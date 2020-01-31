First confirmed nCoV patient isolated at San Lazaro Hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The first confirmed novel coronavirus or 2019- nCoV patient in the Philippines has been isolated at San Lazaro Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

San Lazaro is a government-funded special tertiary hospital that is a referral facility for infectious and communicable diseases.

The Department of Health earlier confirmed that a 38-year old Chinese woman tested positive for the virus.

The patient arrived from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, through Hong Kong on January 21. She visited Cebu and Dumaguete before seeking medical help in Manila on January 25.

“We are working closely with the hospital where the patient is admitted and have activated the incident command system of the said hospital for appropriate management, specifically on infection control, case management, and containment," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Thursday.

The Health secretary added that the DOH is implementing measures to protect the health staff of the hospital.

San Lazaro Hospital has since implemented a "No face mask, No entry" policy.

According to Duque, the Chinese woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is now asymptomatic, which means she is not showing symptoms or any other signs of illness.

"No cough, no fever, no sore throat. She seems to be well but we aren't letting her go until she tests negative for the virus," Duque told ANC's "Headstart " Friday morning.

The DOH is still monitoring 29 patients under investigation, 23 of which are currently admitted while the remaining five have been discharged under strict monitoring.