NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
San Lazaro Hospital in Manila has implemented a "No face mask, No entry" policy after the Department of Health confirmed that one of the patients under investigation tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
First confirmed nCoV patient isolated at San Lazaro Hospital
(Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 9:35am

MANILA, Philippines — The first confirmed novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV patient in the Philippines has been isolated at San Lazaro Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

San Lazaro is a government-funded special tertiary hospital that is a referral facility for infectious and communicable diseases. 

The Department of Health earlier confirmed that a 38-year old Chinese woman tested positive for the virus.

The patient arrived from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, through Hong Kong on January 21. She visited Cebu and Dumaguete before seeking medical help in Manila on January 25.

“We are working closely with the hospital where the patient is admitted and have activated the incident command system of the said hospital for appropriate management, specifically on infection control, case management, and containment," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Thursday.

The Health secretary added that the DOH is implementing measures to protect the health staff of the hospital.

San Lazaro Hospital has since implemented a "No face mask, No entry" policy.

According to Duque, the Chinese woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is now asymptomatic, which means she is not showing symptoms or any other signs of illness.

"No cough, no fever, no sore throat. She seems to be well but we aren't letting her go until she tests negative for the virus," Duque told ANC's "Headstart" Friday morning.

The DOH is still monitoring 29 patients under investigation, 23 of which are currently admitted while the remaining five have been discharged under strict monitoring.

Of the 29 patients, 18 are in Metro Manila, four are in Central Visayas, three are in Western Visayas and one each was recorded in the Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Davao regions. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

2019-NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SAN LAZARO HOSPITAL
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 31, 2020 - 9:53am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

January 31, 2020 - 9:53am

"Upon the recommendation of [Health] Secretary Francisco Duque, the President has issued a travel ban to Chinese nationals coming from the Hubei province of China where the nCoV originated, as well in other places in China where there is a spread of the disease," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo announces in a statement to media.

"It will last until the treat is over given that the safety of our countrymen is foremost in the President’s mind," he also says.

President Rodrigo Duterte is meeting with medical experts and top government officials next week to discuss the Novel Coronavirus.       
 

January 31, 2020 - 9:43am

The number of patients under observation for suspected infection with the Novel Coronavirus is now at 56, up from 24 on Thursday. 

Dr. Ferchito Avelino, the Department of Health's epidemiology bureau head, tells CNN Philippines that more cases are being watched.
 

January 31, 2020 - 9:41am

Drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles must wear face masks at all time while on duty, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says in a memorandum circular dated January 30, 2020.

Terminal operators must also "ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in their premises, provide face masks as well as disinfectant and sanitizer dispensers for free use of passengers." 

January 31, 2020 - 8:18am

Following a meeting with the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee in Geneva on Thursday (Friday morning in Manila), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization has declared the Novel Coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern.

It is a formal declaration that means that the novel virus first reported in Wuhan, China is a "public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response."

January 31, 2020 - 7:27am

President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed on a temporary ban on travelers from Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei province in China, his longtime aide and constant companion Sen. Bong Go says in a message to media.

The Palace and the Department of Health have yet to make similar announcements.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FBI raids Quiboloy's church in LA, arrests 3 leaders in immigrant trafficking scam
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The workers in their complaint said most of the money raised was used to finance the operations of the church and the luxurious...
Headlines
fbfb
First Novel Coronavirus case in the Philippines confirmed
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
The patient, said to be asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms, is a 38-year-old woman who arrived in the Philippines on January...
Headlines
fbfb
Xiamen Air flight from China lands in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
A Xiamen Air direct flight from Jinjiang, China that carried more than 50 Chinese nationals from Quanzhou in China arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
Case files: Quiboloy's church workers in LA physically abused, forced into fake marriages
Workers for the church of evangelist Apollo Quiboloy in Los Angeles were physically abused and forced into sham marriage...
3 hours ago
Headlines
FBI raids Quiboloy church in LA
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Federal agents raided a Philippines-based church in Los Angeles Wednesday in a human trafficking investigation that led to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Drivers, conductors on duty ordered to wear face masks as Philippines reports 1st case of nCoV
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The board also ordered terminal operators to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in their premises.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Go says Duterte has agreed on temporary ban on travelers from Hubei
3 hours ago
President Duterte has scheduled a meeting with medical experts and key government officials next week "to discuss all necessary...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
WHO declares international emergency over Novel Coronavirus
4 hours ago
The UN health agency on Thursday declared an international emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus from China -- a rarely...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DOH confirms first case of nCoV in Philippines
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
A 38-year-old female tourist from Wuhan City in China – the epicenter of the global novel coronavirus contagion –...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Palace: MDT, EDCA won’t be affected by VFA’s end
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The Philippines will continue to uphold the Phl-US Mutual Defense Treaty and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement despite...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with