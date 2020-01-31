First confirmed nCoV patient isolated at San Lazaro Hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The first confirmed novel coronavirus or 2019-
San Lazaro is a government-funded special tertiary hospital that is a referral facility for infectious and communicable diseases.
The Department of Health earlier confirmed that a
The patient arrived from Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, through Hong Kong on January 21. She visited Cebu and Dumaguete before seeking medical help in Manila on January 25.
The Health secretary added that the DOH is implementing measures to protect the health staff of the hospital.
San Lazaro Hospital has since implemented a "No face mask, No entry" policy.
According to Duque, the Chinese woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is now asymptomatic, which means she is not showing symptoms or any other signs of illness.
"No cough, no fever, no sore throat. She seems to be well but we aren't letting her go until she tests negative for the virus," Duque told ANC's "Headstart
The DOH is still monitoring 29 patients under investigation, 23 of which
Of the 29 patients, 18 are in Metro Manila, four are in Central Visayas, three are in Western Visayas and one each
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
"Upon the recommendation of [Health] Secretary Francisco Duque, the President has issued a travel ban to Chinese nationals coming from the Hubei province of China where the nCoV originated, as well in other places in China where there is a spread of the disease," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo announces in a statement to media.
"It will last until the treat is over given that the safety of our countrymen is foremost in the President’s mind," he also says.
President Rodrigo Duterte is meeting with medical experts and top government officials next week to discuss the Novel Coronavirus.
The number of patients under observation for suspected infection with the Novel Coronavirus is now at 56, up from 24 on Thursday.
Dr. Ferchito Avelino, the Department of Health's epidemiology bureau head, tells CNN Philippines that more cases are being watched.
Drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles must wear face masks at all time while on duty, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says in a memorandum circular dated January 30, 2020.
Terminal operators must also "ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in their premises, provide face masks as well as disinfectant and sanitizer dispensers for free use of passengers."
Following a meeting with the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee in Geneva on Thursday (Friday morning in Manila), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization has declared the Novel Coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern.
It is a formal declaration that means that the novel virus first reported in Wuhan, China is a "public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response."
President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed on a temporary ban on travelers from Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei province in China, his longtime aide and constant companion Sen. Bong Go says in a message to media.
The Palace and the Department of Health have yet to make similar announcements.
- Latest
- Trending