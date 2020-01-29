Palace expresses 'serious concern' as suspected novel coronavirus cases soar

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Wednesday expressed "serious concern" on the rising number of individuals being investigated for the novel coronavirus, or 2019 nCoV, even as it assured the public that the government is continuously working to keep the Philippines free from the virus.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered agencies to study ways to protect Filipinos from the NCoV. He said the public need not panic about the disease but should also undertake measures to protect themselves.
"We're looking at it with serious concern so the President has instructed the DOH (Department of Health) secretary to study and evaluate what better procedure should be taken in order to contain, stop the coming in of this disease in this country," Panelo told reporters in Malacañang.
"I talked with (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque (III), he said we don't have to worry but we have to make ourselves conscious of the fact that there may be some virus coming on so we have to protect ourselves by avoiding crowds. If we have to be there we have to wear a mask, we have to wash our hands," he added.
Panelo said agencies are prepared in the event that the Philippines is affected by the virus.
Despite the increasing number of persons under investigation for NCoV, Panelo said it would be difficult to repatriate Filipinos in Wuhan City, the origin and epicenter of the virus.
"Now with respect to the travel restrictions and those who want to be repatriated here, we have already said that it might be difficult to repatriate them because we might even be risking them to contamination. So the best thing, I suppose, is to let them stay there and follow protocols in China, whatever protocols they have," the Palace spokesperson said.
When informed that about 50 Filipinos in Wuhan have signified interest to come home, Panelo replied: "Yes but the problem is we might be opening themselves to contamination because when they leave there they have to go to the airport, they have to ride in whatever. They will do the same here. We might face more problems."
"For now, perhaps we should not (repatriate them)," he added.
Panelo said he has not spoken to Duterte about the repatriation of Filipinos in NCoV-affected areas.
British citizens evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly virus outbreak, will be isolated for two weeks with "all necessary medical attention," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.
"Anyone who returns from Wuhan will be safely isolated for 14 days, with all necessary medical attention," he writes on Twitter. "Public safety is the top priority." — AFP
Japanese automaker Toyota will keep its plants in China closed until at least February 9 over concerns about a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 130 people.
"Given the various factors including the guidelines by the local and regional governments and parts supply situation, as of January 29, we have decided to halt operations in our plants in China until February 9," a Toyota spokesman says.
"We will monitor the situation and make further decisions on operations from February 10." — AFP
Indonesia's Lion Air Group, Southeast Asia's biggest carrier by fleet size, is halting all its flights to and from China owing to the deadly coronavirus, a company spokesman says.
"All flights to China will be suspended temporarily starting from February 1st until further notice," Danang Mandala Prihantoro says.
Dozens of flights would be affected on routes to 15 Chinese cities, he adds. — AFP
The Department of Foreign Affairs will arrange special flights from Hubei province to bring Filipinos in Hubei and the rest of the province home if they want to, the department says.
In a statement on Tuesday, the DFA says Filipinos in Wuhan City and other parts of Hubei should contact the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai:
PHILIPPINE CONSULATE GENERAL, SHANGHAI
Suite 301 Metrobank Plaza
1160 West Yan’An Road, Changning District, Shanghai 200052
Tel. No.: (+86-21) 6281-8020
Fax No.: (+86-21) 6281-8023
Hotline No.: (+86) 1391 747-7112
Email: shanghai.pcg@dfa.gov.ph / shanghaipcg@hotmail.com
Website: www.shanghaipcg.dfa.gov.ph
"Upon arrival in the Philippines, Filipino repatriates will be subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine per guidelines of the Department of Health," DFA also says.
"Meanwhile, Filipinos who wish to stay in China should heed advisories from local health authorities, and cooperate with efforts to quell the further spread of 2019-novel Coronavirus," it adds.
The number of people confirmed to be infected in China's viral outbreak soared to 5,974 on Wednesday, with the death toll rising by 26, the national health commission said.
The health body said they were also monitoring more than 9,000 suspected cases of the virus. — AFP
