Palace expresses 'serious concern' as suspected novel coronavirus cases soar

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Wednesday expressed "serious concern" on the rising number of individuals being investigated for the novel coronavirus, or 2019 nCoV, even as it assured the public that the government is continuously working to keep the Philippines free from the virus.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered agencies to study ways to protect Filipinos from the NCoV. He said the public need not panic about the disease but should also undertake measures to protect themselves.

"We're looking at it with serious concern so the President has instructed the DOH (Department of Health) secretary to study and evaluate what better procedure should be taken in order to contain, stop the coming in of this disease in this country," Panelo told reporters in Malacañang.

"I talked with (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque (III), he said we don't have to worry but we have to make ourselves conscious of the fact that there may be some virus coming on so we have to protect ourselves by avoiding crowds. If we have to be there we have to wear a mask, we have to wash our hands," he added.

Panelo said agencies are prepared in the event that the Philippines is affected by the virus.

Despite the increasing number of persons under investigation for NCoV, Panelo said it would be difficult to repatriate Filipinos in Wuhan City, the origin and epicenter of the virus.

"Now with respect to the travel restrictions and those who want to be repatriated here, we have already said that it might be difficult to repatriate them because we might even be risking them to contamination. So the best thing, I suppose, is to let them stay there and follow protocols in China, whatever protocols they have," the Palace spokesperson said.

When informed that about 50 Filipinos in Wuhan have signified interest to come home, Panelo replied: "Yes but the problem is we might be opening themselves to contamination because when they leave there they have to go to the airport, they have to ride in whatever. They will do the same here. We might face more problems."

"For now, perhaps we should not (repatriate them)," he added.

Panelo said he has not spoken to Duterte about the repatriation of Filipinos in NCoV-affected areas.