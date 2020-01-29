SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
A 29-year-old Chinese patient under investigation (PUI) for the 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, who was earlier admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital has now been confirmed dead due to pneumonia, according to the Department of Health afternoon press briefing on Jan. 29. 2020.
The STAR/Rudy Santos
Patient under investigation for 2019 nCoV dies in Manila hospital
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — A 29-year-old Chinese patient under investigation for the 2019 novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, who was earlier admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital has now been confirmed dead due to pneumonia, according to the Department of Health's afternoon press briefing on Wednesday.

San Lazaro Hospital Director Dr. Edmundo Lopez said that it is not verified if the 2019-nCoV factored in the death since the Chinese national displayed a host of other health problems like testing positive for HIV, as well as swelling and lung findings.

The DOH is still waiting for the results of laboratory samples for 18 patients from the local Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, as well as six confirmatory results from an Australia-based laboratory.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the initial count of 27 PUIs has gone down to 23 after four patients were discharged.

All of the PUIs have a travel history to Wuhan in China, the ground zero of the newly discovered strain of coronavirus. None of them are Filipinos and most are Chinese nationals.

The Philippines still has no confirmed cases of the 2019 nCoV.

The Health department also said it will continue to look into the reported cases in Baguio to check if they qualify as PUIs.

