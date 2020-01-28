SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LIVE: Senate probe into sex trafficking linked to POGO industry
(Philstar.com) - January 28, 2020 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:39 p.m.) — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality will hold a hearing on Tuesday morning into prostitution rings that cater to Philippine Offshore Gambling Operator workers.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, panel chair, called for the hearing through Senate Resolution No. 131 to "probe into the existence of prostitution rings in the country and to examine the circumstances that push women from vulnerable sectors of society to work under exploitative conditions."

Congressional hearings are done in aid of legislation.

Hontiveros, in her resolution, noted recent raids on condominium units that have led to the rescue of trafficked women, most of whom were foreigners.

"[F]oreigners, particularly Chinese men working in nearby Philippine Offshore Gambling Operators, were the main clientele of the prostitution ring. The transactions
with the prostitution ring also took place in a Chinese social media app," she said, adding the trafficked women were "mostly Vietnamese, Chinese, and Malaysian."

Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

First part of hearing here:

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATOR SEX DEN SEX TRAFFICKING TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte’s VFA decision not on a whim – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte’s decision to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States was not made on a whim, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Arming of BFP seen this year
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
President Duterte’s plan to arm members of the Bureau of Fire Protection will push through this year, Interior Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH probes 8 cases of suspected nCoV
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Eight persons are being monitored for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines – down from 11 last weekend,...
Headlines
fbfb
6 Manila Chinese schools suspend classes
By Rey Galupo | 11 hours ago
Six Chinese schools in Manila suspended classes yesterday after reports came out that a Chinese national was confined for...
Headlines
fbfb
‘House of Kobe’ launched in Philippines before tragedy
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
A Kobe Bryant-inspired basketball court called the “House of Kobe” was inaugurated in Valenzuela on Sunday, just...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
26 minutes ago
Visa Upon Arrival suspended amid risk posed by novel coronavirus
26 minutes ago
Visas upon arrival are granted to Chinese tourists screened by Department of Tourism-accredited tour operators in China and...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
More than 396,000 affected; Taal still under close watch
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Activity in the Main Crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak to voluminous emission of white to dirty...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Left with nothing': Aeta community in Batangas among affected during Taal eruption
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
An Aeta community of around 69 families in San Luis, Batangas were among the residents who were forced to relocate when the...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Sin tax law on e-cigarettes ‘will save youths’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Advocacy groups Health Justice Philippines and WomanHealth are looking forward to the strict implementation of the sin tax...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Workers in South Korea to get pay hike
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Workers in South Korea are getting an increase in their take-home pay, according to the Philippine Overseas Employment A...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with