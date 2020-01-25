SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
White steam emits from Taal volcano crater as seen from a Philippine airforce helicopter during an aerial survey on January 21, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Taal Volcano emits increased steam, sulfur
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2020 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanology bureau Phivolcs said that the Taal Volcano has been emitting weak to moderate steam laden-plumes up to 800 meters high from the main crater, drifting to the southwest.

The increase in steam emission after a period of weak activity was first observed on Friday, when the steaming started past 5:00 a.m., according to Phivolcs director Renato Solidum.

From Taal steam plumes of 50 to 500 meters reported previously, Phivolcs now recorded a range of 50 to 800 meter-high plumes in the past 24 hours, based on its 8:00 a.m. volcano bulletin on Saturday.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission is now measured at an average 409 tons per day, following its previously recorded drop to an average 153 tons per day.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Seismic Network tallied a total of 744 volcanic earthquakes since the afternoon of January 12, when the phreatic (steam-driven) eruption of Taal Volcano took place.

One hundred seventy-six of the quakes were registered at magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I (scarcely perceptible) to V (strong).

The Taal Volcano Network, which can monitor small earthquakes undetectable by the Philippine Seismic Network, plotted 420 volcanic earthquakes including 11 low-frequency quakes in the past 24 hours.

“Seismic activity likely signifies magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice that may lead to eruptive activity,” the volcano bulletin read.

An Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in place with all residents in the high risk areas of the 14-kilometer radius surrounding the volcano being recommended to evacuate.

