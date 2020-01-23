SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A young girl wears a facemask while standing with her luggage at the West Kowloon rail station in Hong Kong on January 23, 2020. The international finance hub has been on high alert for the mystery SARS-like virus ever since it first emerged within the Chinese city of Wuhan, killing 17 people so far.
AFP/Philip Fong
Immigration bureau locates family of Hong Kong's first suspected new coronavirus case
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 2:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has located the family of Hong Kong’s first suspected case of the novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV) that arrived in the Philippines Wednesday night.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters that the Bureau of Immigration is “monitoring their movements and may refer them to [Bureau of Quarantine].”

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval, in a separate message, said that Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente “ordered a verification of our records to provide information and assist the Department of Health in locating said Chinese nationals.”

The Immigration, however, did not disclose the details of the family and said it would be forwarding the information to the BoQ for their monitoring.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong reported its first suspected case of the novel coronavirus in a man who arrived from Wuhan, China, where the 2019 nCoV was first detected in December last year.

A report from Agence France-Presse quoted Health official Sophia Chan who said that the man was “preliminary positive” but a final test would be known on Thursday.

The 39-year-old man was put in isolation after tests, but his family was allowed to leave for the Philippines after they showed no symptoms.

They arrived in the Philippines via Cebu Pacific Flight 5J-111.

The airline, though, said the passengers and crew aboard the flight were screened by the BoQ and no one was held for observation.

The Department of Transportation said airports and seaports are implementing safety measures following the threat of the new coronavirus strain in the country. – with reports from Agence France-Presse

2019 NCOV BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION MENARDO GUEVARRA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Potential ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipino audiences and culture too, scholars note
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"Historically, Philippine TV acts as the government in the context of a weak state unable to respond to the needs of its poor...
Headlines
fbfb
Residents given 48 hours to leave Taal danger zone
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Residents still within the 14-kilometer danger zone around Taal Volcano were ordered by the police yesterday to leave within...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators urge Duterte to attend meet in US
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte’s attendance at the special summit in the United States with other leaders of the Association of Southeast...
Headlines
fbfb
US cancels Bato’s visa
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa confirmed yesterday that the United States government has cancelled his visa, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Bato dela Rosa says US canceled his visa
22 hours ago
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Wednesday confirmed that the United States has canceled his visa following a US Senate resolution...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Chinese boy in Cebu negative for new coronavirus
By Franco Luna | 32 minutes ago
DOH Central Visayas said it still had "no confirmed case of the 2019 nCoV."
Headlines
fbfb
35 minutes ago
CHR urges passage of bills raising age of sexual consent from 12
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 35 minutes ago
Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, said adolescents and young teenagers lack the emotional, physical and psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
44 minutes ago
147,870 in evacuation centers due to Taal Volcano unrest — NDRRMC
By Franco Luna | 44 minutes ago
Over 317,000 from the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite have been listed as affected by Taal Volcano's un...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Airports, seaports on tight watch amid coronavirus scare — DOTr
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“As we implement preventive measures and stringent monitoring of passengers in our transportation hubs nationwide, we...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOT: Use of Tourism chief Puyat's name in solicitation drives unauthorized
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
"[S]olicitation, for and on behalf of the DOT from its stakeholders, is not authorized nor tolerated by the Secretary, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with