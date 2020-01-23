Immigration bureau locates family of Hong Kong's first suspected new coronavirus case

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has located the family of Hong Kong’s first suspected case of the novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV) that arrived in the Philippines Wednesday night.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters that the Bureau of Immigration is “monitoring their movements and may refer them to [Bureau of Quarantine].”

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval, in a separate message, said that Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente “ordered a verification of our records to provide information and assist the Department of Health in locating said Chinese nationals.”

The Immigration, however, did not disclose the details of the family and said it would be forwarding the information to the BoQ for their monitoring.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong reported its first suspected case of the novel coronavirus in a man who arrived from Wuhan, China, where the 2019 nCoV was first detected in December last year.

A report from Agence France-Presse quoted Health official Sophia Chan who said that the man was “preliminary positive” but a final test would be known on Thursday.

The 39-year-old man was put in isolation after tests, but his family was allowed to leave for the Philippines after they showed no symptoms.

They arrived in the Philippines via Cebu Pacific Flight 5J-111.

The airline, though, said the passengers and crew aboard the flight were screened by the BoQ and no one was held for observation.

The Department of Transportation said airports and seaports are implementing safety measures following the threat of the new coronavirus strain in the country. – with reports from Agence France-Presse