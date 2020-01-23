SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
People wearing masks arrive at Hongqioa train station as they head home for the Lunar New Year in Shanghai on January 23, 2020 China placed the city at the centre of a virus outbreak under effective quarantine, suspending outward flights and trains in a drastic step to contain a contagious disease that has killed 17, stricken hundreds and reached other countries.
AFP/Hector Retamal
NBI, BI to assist in tracking down Chinese nationals with coronavirus if needed
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice would be willing to instruct the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to assist in locating and quarantining the Chinese family suspected to be carriers of the coronavirus from China, according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra. 

As of this writing, the new SARS-like virus has already killed 17 people in China, reports say. 

"Should the DOH need our help, I will direct the BI and the NBI to track down the whereabouts of these Chinese nationals and find the people they have interacted with in our country," Guevarra told reporters Thursday.

This comes amid a worldwide scare following reports that the virus has been detected in the United States along with other parts of Asia. 

A Hong Kong newspaper said that the family of the Chinese man who was listed as the first carrier of the virus travelled to the Philippines via Cebu Pacific Flight 5J-111.

The airline, though, said they did not place any of the passengers aboard the flight on quarantine, and that no significant fevers were detected

Guevarra also disclosed that the family was already being tracked and was careful to assure the public that the appropriate measures should have already been taken.

"BI has informed me that they are now identifying this family from Wuhan and tracking their whereabouts in the country," he said. 

I’m sure that the DOH Bureau of Quarantine has taken steps to restrict the movements of this family from Wuhan," he added.

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation also said in a separate statement that airports and seaports had already implemented safety measures and strict passenger screening. 

This is a developing story. — with reports from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan and Agence France-Presse

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 23, 2020 - 1:59pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

January 23, 2020 - 1:59pm

Officials announce Hong Kong will turn two holiday camps, including a former military barracks, into quarantine zones for people who may have come into contact with carriers of the Wuhan virus.

The international financial hub has been on high alert for the virus, which has killed 17 people since the outbreak started in central China.

The same sites were used as quarantine facilities during the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak 17 years ago. — AFP

January 23, 2020 - 11:40am

The Department of Justice says it is willing to assist the Department of Health in tracking the four family Chinese nationals exposed to the new corona virus who arrived in Manila last Wednesday.

"I'm sure that the DOH Bureau of Quarantine has taken steps to restrict the movements of this family from Wuhan," Guevarra said in a statement.

"But should the DOH need our help, I will direct the (Bureau of Immigration) and the (National Bureau of Investigation) to track down the whereabouts of these Chinese nationals and find the people they have interacted with in our country," he added. 

January 23, 2020 - 9:57am

Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Thursday, with investors nervous over the deadly SARS-like virus that has spread from China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.82 percent, or 231.29 points, to 28,109.75. -- AFP

January 22, 2020 - 7:15pm

A boxing qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for next month in China's Wuhan will be cancelled over the outbreak of a new virus, Japan's Kyodo news agency says.

Citing organizers, Kyodo says the qualifiers would be rescheduled and moved from Wuhan, where the outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus is believed to have begun.

There was no independent confirmation from the organizers, and Japan's boxing federation says it was waiting to hear from the International Olympic Committee on the reported cancellation. — AFP

January 22, 2020 - 6:04pm

The Chinese city at the centre of a SARS-like virus outbreak has urged people to stay away, cancelling a major Lunar New Year event as it strives to contain a disease that has spread across the country.

The death toll from the virus, which first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, has reached nine while more than 400 people have now been confirmed infected across the country.

The disease is spreading just as hundreds of millions of people are travelling in packed trains, planes and buses across China to gather with friends and family for the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Friday. — AFP

