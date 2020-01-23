Guevarra: Persona non grata reso vs Angkas owner 'non-binding' but executive branch may consider it

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III’s resolution seeking to declare Angeline Xiwen Tham of
Guevarra told reporters in a text message that a “legislative resolution
Pimentel filed Senate Resolution 287 last week to have Tham, a Singaporean national who initially owned 99.9% of
Guevarra explained: “
"There must be a formal declaration (persona non grata) first by the president or the DFA," the Justice secretary added.
He, however, said the Bureau of Immigration may bar foreign nationals from entering the country based on other reasons, other than being declared as persona non grata.
The Justice secretary, however, stressed that the Senate resolution, while non-binding, will
"The Executive
Pimentel resolution
In the same resolution, Pimentel called for a legislative inquiry into the “high-handed, arrogant and irresponsible acts
“Her acts of deriding our sovereign laws is
Pimentel noted in the resolution that Tham appears to own 99.996% of
The Constitution sets a limit of foreign ownership of public utilities, which include transportation, to 40%.
In a press conference early in January, Angkas chief transport advocate George Royeca
“I’m here before you saying on record that I own 60%,” Royeca reportedly said.
JoyRide and Pimentel
The senator also noted the January 3 press conference of Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection, supposedly organized by Geiser-Maclang that also acts as
“Everything that
One of the two other motorcycle taxi companies included in the pilot testing of motorcycle taxi services is JoyRide.
Pimentel endorsed JoyRide to Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade, but Transport Assistant Secretary
The Transport Network Vehicle Service community of ridesharing companies holds a noise barrage in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to air grievances.
Around 200 vehicles honked their horns in front of the LTFRB to ask for the return of the P2-per-minute charge, GMA News reports.
LTFRB had questioned Grab for imposing a P2-per-minute charge on its passengers and slapped a P10 million fine against the ride-hailing service firm last July.
Grab had also urged the LTFRB to increase the TNVS common supply base in Metro Manila from 65,000 to 80,500 to address passenger demand.
Sen. Koko Pimentel is seeking a probe into the "high-handed, arrogant and irresponsible acts" of Angeline Tham, a Singaporean national whom he claims owns 99.9% of motorcycle hailing company Angkas.
It was Pimentel who endorsed JoyRide, a competitor of Angkas, in September 2019 to Transportation Secretary Tugade purportedly to end the Angkas' "monopoly." The Philippine Competition Commission, however, had said that Angkas is not a monopoly like Grab is in the market. (With report from The STAR/Paolo Romero)
Motorcycle taxis will no longer be allowed to operate "maybe a week from now" after the Department of Transportation Technical Working Group announces termination of its study on motorcycle taxi services.
"We just submitted the report to Congress, to the committee on transportation," DOTr-TWG's Antonio Gardiola Jr. tells reporters.
JUST IN | DOTr-TWG official Antonio Gardiola, Jr., announces termination of their motorcycle-taxi study. All three motorcycle-taxi services can be apprehended starting next week, he added. (via @News5AKSYON / @maeannelosbanos) pic.twitter.com/bOmHlof5f5— ONE News PH (@onenewsph) January 20, 2020
The Motorcycle Taxi technical working group on Monday evening accused ride-hailing app Angkas of making a public spectacle and "[resorting] to emotional blackmail" over a 10,000-rider cap that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has imposed on motorcycle taxi firms.
In an open letter posted on the Department of Transportation's social media accounts, the TWG disputed Angkas' statement last Saturday that 17,000 of its 27,000 riders would lose their jobs because of the cap.
Angkas bikers are holding a protest along White Plains Avenue near EDSA in Quezon City against the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's decision to cap their authorized riders to 10,000 from 27,000.
Angkas will be sharing an allotment of 39,000 riders with new players JoyRide and MoveIt in 2020.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has decreased the number of Angkas bikers allowed to operate on the road in 2020 to 10,000 from 27,000, the motorcycle taxi firm says.
This will mean a harder time for passengers trying to book rides on the service, which many use as an alternative to commuting and to more expensive services like Grab.
It is also, Angkas points out, "a direct blow to over 17,000 Filipino families."
Eto ba ang pamasko sa amin, mawalan ng trabaho? #SaveAngkas pic.twitter.com/0dKodruhAN— Angkas (@angkas) December 21, 2019
