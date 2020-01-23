DOLE reminds employers to follow higher pay rules on Chinese New Year

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment reminded employers
"If the employee did not work, the 'no work, no pay' principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day," reads Labor Advisory 2, issued by Secretary Silvestre Bello on Monday and released Thursday.
Employees who will report to their regular shift which falls on Chinese New Year will get full pay for the first eight hours of work and an additional 30% of their basic pay, on top of cost-of-living
If the worker renders overtime hours, an extra 30% of their basic pay will apply.
Meanwhile, employees who report
The observation of Chinese New Year on January 25 will mark the first special non-working holiday this year, based on Proclamation 845 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte in November 2019.
Here's how employees can compute their earnings on Saturday
Special non-working holiday rate for the first eight hours:
- [
(Basic wage x 130%) + COLA]
Special non-working holiday rate for an excess of eight hours:
- (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked)
Rest day AND special non-working holiday rate for the first eight hours:
- [
(Basic wage x 150%) + COLA]
Rest day AND special non-working holiday rate for an excess of eight hours:
- (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 150% x 130% x number of hours worked)
