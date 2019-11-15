List of regular holidays, special non-working days in the Philippines in 2020

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:34 p.m.) — Malacañang declared regular holidays and non-working days for 2020 through Proclamation 845 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.
Regular Holidays
New Year's Day
January 1, Wednesday
Araw ng Kagitingan
April 9, Thursday
Maundy Thursday
April 9, Thursday
Good Friday
April 10, Friday
Labor Day
May 1, Friday
Independence Day
June 12, Friday
National Heroes Day
August 31, Monday
Bonifacio Day
November 30, Monday
Christmas Day
December 25, Friday
Rizal Day
December 30, Wednesday
Special Non-Working Holidays
Chinese New Year
January 25, Saturday
EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary
February 25, Tuesday
Black Saturday
April 11, Saturday
Ninoy Aquino Day
August 21, Friday
All Saints' Day
November 1, Sunday
Feast of the Immaculate Conception
December 8, Tuesday
Last Day of the Year
December 31, Thursday
Additional Special Non-Working Days
November 2, Monday
December 24, Thursday
The document also notes that the Palace will release separate proclamation for national holidays in observance of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha in accordance with the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar.
"The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos shall inform the Office of the President the actual dates on which these holidays shall respectively fall," the proclamation reads.
Labor laws require employers to grant additional pay for employees tasked to render hours of work on regular holidays and special non-working holidays.
