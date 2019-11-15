EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Here are dates in 2020 when workers and students can take a break from work in observance of a historic, cultural or religious anniversary.
Simon Migaj via Unsplash
List of regular holidays, special non-working days in the Philippines in 2020
(Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 9:11pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:34 p.m.) — Malacañang declared regular holidays and non-working days for 2020 through Proclamation 845 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Regular Holidays

New Year's Day
January 1, Wednesday

Araw ng Kagitingan
April 9, Thursday

Maundy Thursday
April 9, Thursday

Good Friday
April 10, Friday

Labor Day
May 1, Friday

Independence Day
June 12, Friday

National Heroes Day
August 31, Monday

Bonifacio Day
November 30, Monday

Christmas Day
December 25, Friday

Rizal Day
December 30, Wednesday

Special Non-Working Holidays

Chinese New Year
January 25, Saturday

EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary
February 25, Tuesday

Black Saturday
April 11, Saturday

Ninoy Aquino Day
August 21, Friday

All Saints' Day
November 1, Sunday

Feast of the Immaculate Conception
December 8, Tuesday

Last Day of the Year
December 31, Thursday

Additional Special Non-Working Days

November 2, Monday
December 24, Thursday

 

The document also notes that the Palace will release separate proclamation for national holidays in observance of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha in accordance with the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar.

"The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos shall inform the Office of the President the actual dates on which these holidays shall respectively fall," the proclamation reads.

Labor laws require employers to grant additional pay for employees tasked to render hours of work on regular holidays and special non-working holidays.

2020 HOLIDAYS REGULAR HOLIDAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Zero' infrastructure projects during Aquino administration? Not quite
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Six years, not a single infrastructure na nagawa. Malayong-malayo sa dami,” Panelo claimed.
Headlines
DILG worried over info shared with Robredo
By Romina Cabrera | 22 hours ago
An official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has expressed apprehension over Vice President Leni...
Headlines
Court convicts 4 in gruesome 2013 robbery-slay of Kae Davantes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
A local court on Friday convicted four men in the gruesome 2013 robbery-slay case of advertising executive Kae Davantes.
Headlines
Raise 'mixed feelings' over VP's role in ICAD with Duterte, Robredo — OVP
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
"If he has concerns, it would definitely be better to raise them directly, either with the VP or the president,” lawyer...
Headlines
Sandiganbayan convicts ex-Isabela Gov. Padaca on graft, malversation
9 hours ago
Former Isabela Gov. Grace Padaca said she will appeal the conviction.
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
‘It’s not illegal’: Bong Revilla tries to justify TV comeback
3 hours ago
"Wala pong batas na nagbabawal sa pag-aartista. Ito ay isang marangal na trabaho na bumuhay at bumubuhay sa pamilya ko."
Headlines
3 hours ago
NBI arrests POGO agent, two other foreigners over Pasay sex ring
3 hours ago
The sex ring caters exclusively to Chinese POGO operators.
Headlines
4 hours ago
DENR sued at Ombudsman for delayed response over Atimonan coal plant
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Atimonan coal-fired power plant project has already started construction amid protests from locals and environmental gro...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Slow-moving Tropical Storm Ramon hovering over Philippine Sea
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The tropical storm now packs peak winds of 65 kph from the previous 75 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph from the previous 90...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Suspected gunman in Dumaguete radio broadcaster slay surrenders
5 hours ago
Suspected gunman Roger Rubio is an active police officer in Negros Oriental.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with