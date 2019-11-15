List of regular holidays, special non-working days in the Philippines in 2020

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:34 p.m.) — Malacañang declared regular holidays and non-working days for 2020 through Proclamation 845 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Regular Holidays

New Year's Day

January 1, Wednesday

Araw ng Kagitingan

April 9, Thursday

Maundy Thursday

April 9, Thursday

Good Friday

April 10, Friday

Labor Day

May 1, Friday

Independence Day

June 12, Friday

National Heroes Day

August 31, Monday

Bonifacio Day

November 30, Monday

Christmas Day

December 25, Friday

Rizal Day

December 30, Wednesday

Special Non-Working Holidays

Chinese New Year

January 25, Saturday

EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

February 25, Tuesday

Black Saturday

April 11, Saturday

Ninoy Aquino Day

August 21, Friday

All Saints' Day

November 1, Sunday

Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 8, Tuesday

Last Day of the Year

December 31, Thursday

Additional Special Non-Working Days

November 2, Monday

December 24, Thursday

The document also notes that the Palace will release separate proclamation for national holidays in observance of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha in accordance with the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar.

"The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos shall inform the Office of the President the actual dates on which these holidays shall respectively fall," the proclamation reads.

Labor laws require employers to grant additional pay for employees tasked to render hours of work on regular holidays and special non-working holidays.