SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The photo shows the 32nd commemoration of the Mendiola Massacre on Jan. 22, 2019.
NNARA-Youth/Release
Why farmers are protesting Mendiola Massacre over three decades later
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Six presidential administrations and more than 30 years later, farmers and agricultural workers continue to commemorate the Mendiola Massacre with the same call to distribute land to the tillers.

On Jan. 22, 1987, a crowd of an estimated 10,000 farmers trooped to Mendiola Street in Manila to demand genuine agrarian reform, which is the rallying call toward democracy icon and first post-EDSA President Corazon Aquino.

Instead, 13 of the farmers lost their lives in a hail of bullets fired by government troops, while scores of protesters sustained gunshot wounds and other injuries.

A day later, Aquino ordered the creation of the Citizens' Mendiola Commission to investigate the incident.

The commission would later recommend the filing of criminal charges against all the armed police and military officers under civil disturbance control duties during the peasant-led protest march.

However, the Citizens' Mendiola Commission ended up disbanding without taking any action on the Mendiola Massacre.

The lack of any real state initiative prompted the families of victims and survivors to file their own class suit against certain military and police officers, as well as the government, for P6.5 million worth in damages.

The Regional Trial Court in Manila, however, dismissed the suit in a contentious 1988 ruling, upheld five years later by the Supreme Court citing the government's immunity from suit.

Since then, the lack of justice and accountability for the massacre, as well as persisting landlessness and agrarian unrest in the countryside, continue to bring generations of farmers to Mendiola year-round.

“After three decades and six presidents, we are still in the same position. Our farmers are killed either by bullets or anti-poor policies by the government," Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA) Chairperson Antonio Flores said in a statement.

"This is why agri-workers protesting today are not only calling for justice to the thousands of farmers killed in the last decades. But we are strongly condemning the prevailing injustice of being held captive to the government's lack of a genuine agrarian reform program and anti-farmer policies."

Agri groups say that the longtime concentration of land ownership among big landlords and agribusinesses tie landless farmers and agricultural workers in a cycle of poverty, unable to control production or benefit from their labor and produce.

The "backward" state of Philippine agriculture is only worsening according to think tank IBON, which cited declining share in gross domestic product and agricultural productivity per capita, increasing import dependence, rising trade deficit, and widespread rural poverty.

The agriculture sector accounted for less than 10% of the economy in 2018, a significant drop from 40% in the 1960s.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority also show that farmers are among the sectors that consistently posted the highest poverty incidence between 2006 and 2015.

Aside from elusive land reform and controversial government policies like the Rice Tariffication Law, farmers have also denounced human rights violations suffered by the peasant sector.

Human rights monitor Karapatan recorded 216 extrajudicial killings and seven enforced disappearances of farmers and agricultural workers between July 2016 to June 2019.

CORAZON AQUINO CORY AQUINO EXPLAINER MENDIOLA MENDIOLA MASSACRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taal updates are backed by science, Phivolcs says amid Talisay vice mayor's doubts
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Ma. Antonia Bornas, Phivolcs’ volcano monitoring and eruption division chief, said they sympathize with the distressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Potential ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipino audiences and culture too, scholars note
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
"Historically, Philippine TV acts as the government in the context of a weak state unable to respond to the needs of its poor...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: Taal recharging for ‘powerful eruption’
By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Taal Volcano is swelling, a portion has sunk and the entire volcano island has tilted slightly, indicating a “resupply”...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines down one spot in democracy index
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The Philippines slid down one spot to the 54th place in the world on the Ecomomist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index for...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks De Lima's plea for habeas data vs Duterte
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The court junked the De Lima’s petition, citing Duterte’s immunity from suit.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
No ash emission observed in Taal since Wednesday morning — Phivolcs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a 4 p.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said the volcano in Batangas has not emitted ash since Wednesday morning.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Bato dela Rosa says the US has canceled his visa
2 hours ago
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Wednesday confirmed that the United States has canceled his visa following a US Senate resolution...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duque: Boy confined for coronavirus showing 'good' signs of recovery
3 hours ago
Samples from the child were sent to specialists in Australia to identify which coronavirus strain he carried.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Biazon seeks suspension of flights from Wuhan, China over coronavirus risk
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Kalibo is one of the gateways to Boracay, a popular tourist destination that travel magazines have ranked as having among...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Motorycle taxi cap increased to 63,000 bikers
5 hours ago
The Department of Transportation's technical working group (TWG) and motorcycle hailing apps have come to an agreement to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with