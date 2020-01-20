'Couple’s nest,' family planning needs provided for Tagaytay evacuees

MANILA, Philippines – Couples who fled to Tagaytay City to escape Taal Volcano's wrath may enjoy their private time together after the health office of the city set up a “couple’s nest” for them.

According to Tagaytay City health officer Liza Fe Capupus, their office has provided the “couple’s nest” or mini-hotel for couple evacuees’ intimate needs.

Capupus said having an intimate moment is a necessity for couples.

“Kailangan ng couple’s nest kasi ito ay isa sa mga pangangailangan ng mag-asawa, so they need to be intimate with each other,” the health officer said in a recorded ambush interview.

(There is a need for couple’s nest because it is a need of couples, so they need to be intimate with each other.)

“Dapat mabigyan ng prayoridad at mabigyan din ng serbisyo kung saan ‘yung mga facilities [na ganyan] available din siya, just like breast-feeding area,” she added.

(That should be given a priority and be given a service where facilities like that are available for them, just like the breast-feeding area.)

The health officer assured that spouses who would avail of the couple’s nest are given commodities for the family planning method of their choice.

She added that couples also underwent counseling on family planning.

“We have to make sure na sila ay nagpa-family planning. So meron pong condom na nandun po sa ilalagay po sa each of the rooms,” Capupus said.

Capupus said there are no definite rules for the stay inside the couple’s nest yet but they are looking into allowing couples to stay for one to two hours.

She added that there should be a limit as the facility is only open from morning up to 10 p.m.

According to Capupus, couples who want to avail of the stay would be given a slip. She said they would also conduct verification procedures on the couples.

Meanwhile, couples may also leave their children at the designated play area while they stay at the “couple’s nest” or leave the children with their relatives.

More than 42,000 individuals are staying in Cavite evacuation centers amid the Taal Volcano's unrest.