SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde attends the preliminary hearing at the Department of Justice on the ninja cops case.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Drilon tells 'ninja cops' their days are 'numbered' after Albayalde indictment
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — The move of the Justice department to recommend graft charges against retired Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde should serve as a warning to cops involved in the illicit resale of seized illegal drugs.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon made the statement Friday, a day after the DOJ found probable cause to charge Albayalde with violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act over the 2013 Pampanga drug recycling case.

DOJ recommended the filing of graft charges against Albayalde “for persuading, inducing or influencing another public officer to perform and act constituting a violation of rules and regulations in connection with the official duties of the latter, and for causing any undue injury to any party, including the government.”

He was however, cleared of drug-related offenses, bribery and negligence.

Drilon said the indictment of Albayalde should serve as a warning to “ninja cops” that law is catching up with them.

“An indictment of a former top cop should send a clear signal to unscrupulous members of the police force involved in the recycling of seized illegal drugs: your days are numbered,” Drilon said.

He added: “You may not be caught today or tomorrow but, certainly, the law will catch up with you and send you behind bars.”

In 2013, Albayalde was the head of Pampanga police when local cops were accused of making off with the shabu they seized. He was accused of protecting his subordinates who were linked to the illegal drug raid.

Twelve other police officers were also indicted for several violations such as qualified bribery, planting of evidence, and delay and bungling in the prosecution of drug charges.

A recent Social Weather Stations survey showed that 78% believe the accusation there are “ninja cops” in the 190,000-strong force. It also found that 23% of the respondents said there are “very many” rogue cops and 44% said there are “somewhat many” “ninja cops.”

“It is only when we stop the impunity that we can truly end this decades-old problem of recycling of illegal drugs perpetuated by these so-called ninja cops, the very same people in charge of this administration’s bloody anti-illegal drug war that has killed over 5,000 Filipinos,” Drilon said.

Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said Albayalde remains “innocent until proven guilty.”

FRANKLIN DRILON NINJA COPS OSCAR ALBAYALDE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Singapore jails Filipina for faking diploma records
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
The Singapore immigration agency sentenced a Filipino national to seven weeks imprisonment last January 14, Tuesday for submitting...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: Taal's main crater lake has been drained
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Taal’s main crater lake is 1.9 kilometers in diameter and four meters above sea level.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo hits Mocha for exploiting Taal tragedy to spread lies
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 22 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo hit back at OWWA Deputy Executive Director Mocha Uson for spreading misinformation.
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: Alert Level 4 remains despite Taal lull
By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Despite a lull in the “surface activity” of Taal Volcano, Alert Level 4 will remain as experts from the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Revealing documentary on Imelda Marcos to premiere at CCP
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
“We can’t deny the relations of the center with the Marcoses, but CCP has moved on to become a People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Polio cases hit 16; 1st in Metro Manila reported
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Polio has reached Metro Manila, with a three-year-old boy from Quezon City being confirmed to have the disease and raising...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
SWS: 44% satisfied with Robredo's ICAD stint
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has received a “moderate” satisfaction rating for her performance as co-chairperson...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
4 towns near Taal under total lockdown
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has implemented a total lockdown in four towns near Taal Volcano, preventing people from entering...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Damayan Taal relief totals P4.25 million
14 hours ago
As it winded down its fund-raising for relief operations to benefit Taal evacuees, Operation Damayan, the social arm of the...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Group intensifies animal rescue in Taal
By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
While the government continues to evacuate families affected by the unrest of Taal Volcano, an animal welfare group has intensified...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with