President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during his visit to the families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum on Jan. 14, 2020.
Valerie Escalera/Presidential Photo
Duterte vows to expose officials behind water concession deals
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2020 - 9:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte Thursday vowed to expose the officials behind the water concession deals that he said were disadvantageous to the public.

Duterte said the public deserves to know why state lawyers allowed the implementation of the concession contracts with Manila Water and Maynilad, deals that he said violated the law.

"The violation, I said, contained in the anti-graft and corrupt practices are all there. And so the lawyers of government, everybody is trying to be minimalist they are trying to explain their role as minimal," the president said during a gathering of Baptist Christians in Pasay.

"But I said, even if we renew the contract or not, the people should know... and I will reveal all of them. I'm just trying to finish the... I will reveal who are they so you can ask them... why did you do it to us?" he added.

"Bigyan mo ako ng sagot, kung hindi babarilin ko yang b**** mo (Give me an answer or I'll shoot you in the balls)."

Dutetre reiterated that the water concessionaires are using the contracts to earn huge sums at the expense of the public. He said he is offering new contracts to the water firms and that he is ready to "nationalize" water distribution if the deals are rejected.

At the same event, Duterte admitted that the Environment department cannot improve the Manila Bay because of the absence of water treatment mechanisms.

"Now the problem now is... you must know, Manila Bay could never be improved by (environment secretary Roy) Cimatu. All he can do is to reduce the contamination. Why? Because there is no water treatment. Until now, all the wastewater are blown, every day, to the Manila Bay," the president said.  

"And that job was supposed to be done by the one who got the contract of water, sewer, and sewerage which is the two companies," he added.

Duterte said the water concessionaires are now having "sleepless nights" because of his tirades against the deals they signed with the government.

"You would notice that you could hardly hear a wimp out of them. And every time then, and even Ayala would right the unthinkable of writing an apology and signing it. I have nothing against you personally but you have to explain to the Filipino people why you did it."

