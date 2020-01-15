Map shows Taal Volcano spewing sulfur into atmosphere

MANILA, Philippines — NASA Earth Observatory has observed the amount of sulfur dioxide that Taal Volcano has released into the air since its phreatic or steam-driven eruption last Sunday.

NASA has posted a map showing stratospheric dioxide concentrations on January 13, which was detected by the NOAA-NASA Suomi-NPP satellite .

While this amount has no measurable impacts on the climate yet, Michigan Technological University volcanologist Simon Carn said this might increase in the next days.

“However, it is possible that the Taal eruption could continue and produce more SO? in the coming days,” Carn told NASA Earth Observatory.

In January 2020, the #Taal Volcano awoke from 43 years of quiet and spewed lava and ash, filling streets and skies of the Philippine island of Luzon with fine ash and volcanic gases. https://t.co/LMGf7c37Wl #TaalEruption pic . twitter.com/ EXOXjFwCvD — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) January 14, 2020

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the volcano in Batangas province displayed " generally weaker" activity in the past 24 hours.

However, Alert Level 4 remains under effect over Taal Volcano as hazardous explosive eruption is still possible within hours or days.

Phivolcs said sulfur dioxide emission was at an average of 1,686 tonnes/day on Tuesday.

According to the US Geological Survey, SO? emissions can irritate the skin, eyes, nose and throat.

"SO2 emissions can cause acid rain and air pollution downwind of a volcano—at Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, high concentrations of sulfur dioxide produce volcanic smog causing persistent health problems for downwind populations," the USGS said on its website.