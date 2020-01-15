SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
This map shows stratospheric sulfur dioxide concentrations on January 13, as detected by the Ozone Mapping Profiler Suite on the NOAA-NASA Suomi-NPP satellite.
NASA Earth Observatory
Map shows Taal Volcano spewing sulfur into atmosphere
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 12:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — NASA Earth Observatory has observed the amount of sulfur dioxide that Taal Volcano has released into the air since its phreatic or steam-driven eruption last Sunday.

NASA has posted a map showing stratospheric dioxide concentrations on January 13, which was detected by the NOAA-NASA Suomi-NPP satellite.

While this amount has no measurable impacts on the climate yet, Michigan Technological University volcanologist Simon Carn said this might increase in the next days.

“However, it is possible that the Taal eruption could continue and produce more SO? in the coming days,” Carn told NASA Earth Observatory.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the volcano in Batangas province displayed "generally weaker" activity in the past 24 hours.

However, Alert Level 4 remains under effect over Taal Volcano as hazardous explosive eruption is still possible within hours or days.

Phivolcs said sulfur dioxide emission was at an average of 1,686 tonnes/day on Tuesday.

According to the US Geological Survey, SO? emissions can irritate the skin, eyes, nose and throat.

"SO2 emissions can cause acid rain and air pollution downwind of a volcano—at Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, high concentrations of sulfur dioxide produce volcanic smog causing persistent health problems for downwind populations," the USGS said on its website.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 15, 2020 - 1:03pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 15, 2020 - 1:03pm

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima sends sympathy to the loved ones of young volunteers from Batangas who died after a tragic car accident after distributing relief goods for victims of the Taal Volcano unrest.

“Nakikiramay po ako sa pamilya nina Rio (Rio John Abel) at Maximino (Maximino Alcantara III). Lubos ko pong ikinalulungkot ang nangyaring trahedya sa kanila,” she says.

“Ngunit kasabay po nito ay ang labis ko ring paghanga sa ipinamalas nilang dedikasyon para makatulong sa kapwa sa gitna ng kalamidad,” she adds. 

January 15, 2020 - 11:27am

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council says the eruptions of the Taal Volcano have affected 12,486 families or 53,019 individuals in Batangas and Cavite.

"Of which, a total of 10,000 families / 43,681 persons (previous report: 9,508 families / 40,126 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 217 evacuation centers (previous report: 189 evacuation centers," the disaster council says on the situational report as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 15. 

"Some of LGUs in the Provinces of Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna hosted IDPs (internally displaced persons) from affected municipalities," it adds.  

January 15, 2020 - 10:24am

 State volcanologists say Taal Volcano displayed a “generally weaker” activity for the past 24 hours but it is not a sign that the restive volcano is no longer dangerous.

Alert Level 4 is still hoisted over Taal, which means that “hazardous explosive eruption” is possible within hours to day

January 15, 2020 - 8:39am

Alert level 4 is still up over Taal Volcano as of Wednesday morning, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days, Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs has recorded a total of 159 volcanic earthquakes since 5 a.m. on Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. About 28 of which were felt with intensities ranging from Intensity I to III.

"Such intense seismic activity probably signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity," Phivolcs said in its 8 a.m. update.

 

 

January 14, 2020 - 6:24pm

DENR says air quality is good to fair in parts of Metro Manila, Central Luzon (Region 3) and Calabarzon (Region 4A), the regions most affected by Taal Volcano's ashfall, as of 4 p.m. today.

Check out their latest data below.

