SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The NDRMCC Operations Center communicates with regional units of the Office of Civil Defense in this handout photo
Presidential Communications Operations Office, handout
NDRRMC on red alert over Taal unrest
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's main operations center has activated its alert status to red, they said in their 6 a.m. bulletin Monday, which means that all disaster officials in the region are required to report to their headquarters 24/7.

Life as usual was disrupted by the phreatic explosion at Taal Volcano's main crater on Sunday afternoon that saw the Philiippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology go through Alert Levels 2 through 4 as the magmatic unrest continued to worsen. 

Phivolcs said Monday that Alert Level 4 will be up over Taal Volcano due to magmatic eruption and lava fountaining past 2 a.m. on Monday, adding Alert Level 5 may be raised within the next few days.

Alert Level 5 (Hazardous Eruption Ongoing) would come with an eruption column of up to 15 kilometers high and could bring a base surge, which Phivolcs describes as thick smoke and ash that could travel across the surface of Taal Lake. 

Phivolcs said a volcanic tsunami is possible in case of an eruption.

Alert level may be downgraded if activity becomes "less intense," Phivolcs says, adding it has Quick Response Teams deployed and observing the volcano.

Evacuation ongoing

According to the NDRRMC, a total of 966 families—7,742 people—were forced to take shelter in some 38 evacuation centers as Alert Status 4 was raised on Monday morning.

The Department of Social Welfare says there are 5,000 family food packs and sleeping kits on the way for distribution to the evacuation centers.

Around 300,000 people have been targeted for evacuation, NDRRMC told reporters in a text message. 

The fourth alert level of the state volcanology bureau indicates that a hazardous eruption is imminent. 

Thus, work in all government offices in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and NCR was declared suspended, while a total of 118 cities and municipalities declared class suspensions. 

The Office of the President also encouraged the private sector to suspend work operations for the day to ensure the safety of their employees. 

Air travel, too, was halted for the time being, as NDRRMC documented a total of 87 domestic and 109 international flights that were cancelled due to the volcanic ash from Taal Volcano. 

NDRRMC TAAL VOLCANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Canceled classes for January 13, 2020
17 hours ago
Here are the areas where classes are suspended for Jan. 13, 2020 due to Taal Volcano's unrest.
Headlines
fbfb
NAIA flights suspended indefinitely due to Taal Volcano ash cloud
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 13 hours ago
All flights the the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been suspended until further notice upon the order the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Continuous low-intensity quakes indicate Taal's imminent eruption
Continuous low-intensity earthquakes have been felt in Batangas province indicating the imminent explosion of Taal Volca...
11 hours ago
Headlines
I have girlfriends, not cronies – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
As critics accuse him of creating his own oligarchs and favoring the business interests of his allies, President Duterte insisted...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Slain OFW sexually abused, beaten
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Slain domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende was sexually abused and physically beaten by her Kuwaiti employers, the autopsy...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Tagaytay-Talisay, Tagaytay Taal Lake Road closed amid volcanic activity
2 hours ago
Public works and highways secretary Mark Villar said the Tagaytay-Talisyas Road and the Tagaytay Taal Lake Road are temporarily...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Over 200,000 residents affected by Taal Volcano eruption in Batangas
By Arnell Ozaeta | 8 hours ago
The Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said over 200,000 individuals are affected by the imminent...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Higher pork, chicken imports seen in 2020
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to buy more pork and chicken from the global market as African swine fever cases in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Taal explodes; ashfall hits Metro Manila
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Thousands were evacuated, flights at the NAIA were suspended and there are no classes today in Metro Manila, Cavite and parts...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Año: Baguio rehab could take 3 years
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The urban decay in Baguio City is so severe that it could take three years to rehabilitate, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with