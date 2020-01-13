Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020

MANILA, Philippines— As some areas were affected by the threats posed by the rumbling Taal Volcano, a number of local government units announced that some classes remain suspended on Tuesday, January 14.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has not yet lifted alert level 4 over Taal Volcano. Areas nearby the volcano are also continuously experiencing minor earthquakes and ashfall.

Here's a running list of areas where classes are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Can't see the list? Click here.)