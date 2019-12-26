SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Annular Solar Eclipsed seen in the forty five centimeter reflecting telescope using a converter for camera at the Pagasa Observatory Astronomical in U.P Diliman in Quezon City.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Clouds 'eclipse' visibility of rare annular solar eclipse in the Philippines
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 4:18pm

PANGASINAN, Philippines — The observation of the annular (ring-shaped) solar eclipse on Thursday, where the distant moon blocks only a portion of the sun and forms a “ring of fire,” was overshadowed by cloudy skies in the Philippines and other parts of the world on Thursday.

PAGASA's Astronomical Observatory earlier said that the rare celestial event could best be appreciated in Mindanao, particularly the southernmost part of Davao Occidental, since it will only be seen as a partial solar eclipse from any other vantage point in the country.

However, social media users from different parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao alike have posted pictures where clouds appear to either partially or totally block the image of the eclipse.

PAGASA on Thursday reported cloudy skies with scattered rains over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, and Northern Quezon as Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) remains in the Philippine area of responsibility.

Online users also posted memes to summarize their anticlimactic observation of the eclipse.

The last time the Philippines saw an annular solar eclipse was 75 years ago on Jul. 20, 1944. 

The next opportunity to witness an annular solar eclipse is on Jun. 21, 2020, but it will only be partially visible.

ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE ASTRONOMY MOON PAGASA SOLAR ECLIPSE SUN URSULA PH URSULAPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
People flock to Duterte's house in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
As early as Christmas Eve, thousands again flocked to the house of President Duterte on Taal street in Royal Valley Subdivision...
Headlines
fb tw
Ursula brings Christmas misery to Visayas
By Jaime Laude | 16 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula slammed Western Visayas and the Southern Tagalog region on Christmas Day, making the holiday season wet and...
Headlines
fb tw
New year, new taxes; House eyes 4 bills
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The principal taxman in Congress vowed yesterday to push for the approval next year of four tax bills that would raise an...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day
1 day ago
Typhoon "Ursula" (International name: Phanfone) pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable...
Headlines
fb tw
At least 16 dead as Typhoon Ursula lashes Philippines
4 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines on Wednesday.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
30 minutes ago
DOJ monitoring anonymous allegations of corruption, abuse of authority at Corrections bureau
By Kristine Joy Patag | 30 minutes ago
Bantag is accused of abusing his authority, “cursing” BuCor officials and employees, and threatening to reassign...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
US-Philippines ties still 'perfect' despite travel ban on De Lima detainers — Locsin
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
The foreign affairs secretary also defended the arrest of Sen. Leila de Lima as perfectly legal.
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
More than 12,000 families preemptively evacuated on Christmas due to 'Ursula'
5 hours ago
As of Thursday, 425 families or 1,654 individuals remain in 31 evacuation centers.
Headlines
fb tw
7 hours ago
'Ursula' now over West Philippine Sea, signals lifted in some Visayas, Luzon areas
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
PAGASA expects all signal warnings to be lifted today as the typhoon moves away from the country's landmass.
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Pope: God loves even the worst of us
16 hours ago
Pope Francis ushered in Christmas yesterday for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics with a message of unconditional love,...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with