How to watch the annular solar eclipse on December 26

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can see a "ring of fire" in the sky during the annular solar eclipse on December 26.

The annular solar eclipse, which happens when the moon is farthest from Earth, is visible by afternoon. Since the moon is farther away than usual from Earth, it appears smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun, forming a "ring of fire" effect or annulus.

Mario Raymundo, chief of PAGASA's Astronomical Observatory, said Thursday that in the Philippines, the annular solar eclipse could be best observed in the southernmost part of Davao Occidental. PAGASA will be observing the annular solar eclipse at the Port of Mabila on Balut Island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental which is on the path of annularity. All other parts of the country could only see it as a partial solar eclipse.

Screengrab, PAGASA/Facebook Mario Raymundo, chief of PAGASA's Astronomical Observatory, explains how the eclipse will look like at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. from Balut Island in Sarangani on December 26.

" Maaaring makakita ang mga nakatira sa Barangay Kitayo diyan sa may bandang southernmost portion of the Philippines. Dito po may community dito sa Baranggay Butulan ... and then sa [Barangay] Balangonan and Batolaki ," Raymundo said.

The state weather bureau said the eclipse, which would last for over three hours, would begin to be observed at the Port of Mabila at 12:45 p.m. and would end at 3:58 p.m. The duration of annularity or when a perfect "ring of fire" can be seen is for two minutes and 32.5 seconds.

Quezon City and Manila can also see a partial annular eclipse at around 2 p.m., he said.

"Quezon City almost 60% ang obscuration."

Screengrab, PAGASA/Facebook Here's how the annular solar eclipse will look like in Puerto Princesa (L), Legazpi City (center), Quezon City (R).

The maximum eclipse can be seen at the following times in different areas in the Philippines:

Manila 2:19 p.m.

Quezon City: 2:19 p.m.

Aparri: 2:19 p.m.

Laoag: 2:16 p.m.

Legazpi: 2:26 p.m.

Puerto Princesa: 2:14 p.m.

Mactan, Cebu: 2:27 p.m.

General Santos: 2:30 p.m.

Balut Island: 2:30 p.m.

The next time the annular solar can be observed in the Philippines is on June 21, 2020 but it will only be partially visible at that time . July 20, 1944 was the last time the country experienced the annular solar eclipse which was also best seen in Mindanao.

READ: Potential storm may enter PAR ahead of Christmas

But with an incoming potential tropical cyclone, observation of the eclipse might be affected .

"Malaki ang posibilidad na talaga makaapekto ito sa aming observation. Sana po ay mas mabilis na dumaan ang nabubuong sama ng panahon diyan sa Mindanao," Raymundo said.

Don't watch with your naked eye

Engr. Dario dela Cruz, chief of the Space Sciences and Astronomy Section of PAGASA, also warned the public to protect their vision and avoid observing the astronomical event with their naked eyes.

"Pagka talaga nag-oobserve tayo ng solar eclipses kailangan talaga natin yung proteksyon ng ating mata. Pagka tinitignan kasi natin 'yung araw kahit sandali lang ay nagkakaroon tayo ng temporary blindness so kailangan talaga natin ng mga filters."

He said PAGASA astronomers use Mylar filters but since these might be expensive he advised the public to try using unconventional tools to protect their eyes like the glass used by welders.

"So ang ginagamit kasi namin ay itong tinatawag naming Mylar. Kasi mahirap naman makabili ng ganito so kung pupunta kayo sa observatory mayroon kaming ipapamahagi na gagawin ng mga tao roon."

Dela Cruz also suggested using exposed film but warned that one should not use it to stare at the eclipse for a prolonged period.

" Titingnan natin and then balik ulit then babalik ."

He said people could also fill a laundry tub with water and then stare at the reflection of the eclipse there.

Where to watch

But those who want to enjoy the phenomenon safely could go to PAGASA's Astronomical Observatory which is open for free to the general public on the day of the eclipse.