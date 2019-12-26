In the wake of ‘Ursula:’ Typhoon leaves trail of damage in Visayas

MANILA, Philippines— One of the strongest typhoons to hit the country this year, Typhoon “Ursula” (International name: Phanfone), did not only dampen the holiday mood in the Visayas region but also left hundreds homeless and structures damaged.

As devastating “Ursula” weakens and moves west-northwest over the West Philippine Sea, photos of the aftermath show how it wreaked havoc in the central part of the country.

The typhoon first made landfall in Salcedo, Eastern Samar on Christmas Eve.

As of Thursday, the authorities said the typhoon claimed at least 16 lives.

READ: At least 16 dead as Typhoon Ursula lashes Philippines

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, “Ursula” affected 569 families, or 2,351 individuals. Of that number, 425 families, or 1,654 individuals, are taking temporary shelter in 31 evacuation centers.

The typhoon also affected a total of 38 barangays in Central Visayas and in the CARAGA region.

The NDRRMC said it is still measuring the full extent of the typhoon damage.

Here’s how Ursula damaged areas in Visayas, including an airport in Aklan (Can't view the photos? Click here):