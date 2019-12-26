SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A resident looks at a house damaged at the height of Typhoon ursula (Phanfone) in Tacloban, Leyte in the central Philippines on December 25, 2019.
AFP/Bobbie Alota
In the wake of ‘Ursula:’ Typhoon leaves trail of damage in Visayas
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 3:33pm

MANILA, Philippines— One of the strongest typhoons to hit the country this year, Typhoon “Ursula” (International name: Phanfone), did not only dampen the holiday mood in the Visayas region but also left hundreds homeless and structures damaged.

As devastating “Ursula” weakens and moves west-northwest over the West Philippine Sea, photos of the aftermath show how it wreaked havoc in the central part of the country.

The typhoon first made landfall in Salcedo, Eastern Samar on Christmas Eve.

As of Thursday, the authorities said the typhoon claimed at least 16 lives.

READ: At least 16 dead as Typhoon Ursula lashes Philippines

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, “Ursula” affected 569 families, or 2,351 individuals. Of that number, 425 families, or 1,654 individuals, are taking temporary shelter in 31 evacuation centers.

The typhoon also affected a total of 38 barangays in Central Visayas and in the CARAGA region.

The NDRRMC said it is still measuring the full extent of the typhoon damage.

Here’s how Ursula damaged areas in Visayas, including an airport in Aklan (Can't view the photos? Click here):

PHANFONE TYPHOON PHANFONE TYPHOON URSULA URSULA URSULAPH VISAYAS WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
People flock to Duterte's house in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
As early as Christmas Eve, thousands again flocked to the house of President Duterte on Taal street in Royal Valley Subdivision...
Headlines
fb tw
Ursula brings Christmas misery to Visayas
By Jaime Laude | 16 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula slammed Western Visayas and the Southern Tagalog region on Christmas Day, making the holiday season wet and...
Headlines
fb tw
New year, new taxes; House eyes 4 bills
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The principal taxman in Congress vowed yesterday to push for the approval next year of four tax bills that would raise an...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day
1 day ago
Typhoon "Ursula" (International name: Phanfone) pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable...
Headlines
fb tw
At least 16 dead as Typhoon Ursula lashes Philippines
4 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines on Wednesday.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
30 minutes ago
DOJ monitoring anonymous allegations of corruption, abuse of authority at Corrections bureau
By Kristine Joy Patag | 30 minutes ago
Bantag is accused of abusing his authority, “cursing” BuCor officials and employees, and threatening to reassign...
Headlines
fb tw
34 minutes ago
Clouds 'eclipse' visibility of rare annular solar eclipse in the Philippines
By Ratziel San Juan | 34 minutes ago
Online users also posted memes to summarize their anticlimactic observation of the eclipse.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Amid furor over motorcycle taxi cap, DOTr says only 5,000 riders authorized so far
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation in their statement on Thursday said that these numbers "set the record straight in so far...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Stranded passengers due to 'Ursula' down to 3,930
1 hour ago
The Philippine Coast Guard said that as of 8 a.m. Thursday, some 3,930 passengers were stranded at ports.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Duterte extends validity of 2019 budget until end of 2020
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte extended the validity of the 2019 national budget until the end of 2020.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with