Quest's 2020 vision: New songs, new label, new expectations

MANILA, Philippines — Philstar.com scored an exclusive interview with Filipino musician Quest, known as a triple-threat singer, rapper, and songwriter who rose in the local music scene for his unique sound with hits like “Walang Hanggan” and “Sige Lang.”

Read on below as the artist reveals new details on upcoming promotions, starting a label with two new promising talents, an album re-release with four new songs including a collaboration with a Grammy-winning artist, and which musical acts he's looking forward to in 2020.

Are you writing any music right now?

Yes, I’ve been writing a lot, actually. I’m back in the studio kasi we haven’t really fully launched the album. We released it end of August. And we want people to hear it. We want to hear honest responses.

So far, okay naman. I was able to perform all the songs in the album sa Singapore when I went to a conference, festival “Music Matters” in Singapore. And that’s where the best responses came. I was able to have labels from all over the world and they enjoyed my music and they loved the music so parang okay, okay tayo.

But throughout kasi, in creating “Dream Awake” I wrote around 19 songs. And then we have to sift, like, ano ba yung pinakamagandang storyline. And then it got cut down to 11.

Everything happened in Singapore. Yung parang may shift siya. Nagkaroon ng shift even in with my career moves.

So there might be a chance I’ll be spending more time in LA in the US to promote my music because of a lot of people from promoters that really would love to…never naman namin naisip yun eh.

But when we were in Singapore, “Oh, I’m a promoter in Japan,” “I’m a promoter in Singapore,” “I’m a promoter in the US,” “Are you open to doing pocket shows?” Like yeah, of course, anything to…live performances.

And I realized that marami pa palang kanta na puwede pang ilagay. So we’re deciding to put…I think we’re gonna add four more songs. And then we’re gonna re-release the album…nang deluxe. Ito na yung new version: Eleven songs plus four songs…

But this time, ito na yung pinaka-start ng promotion. This is where we start touring for the album, this is going to be heavy on promotions, because I just signed with Warner Music. So they’re gonna be playing a huge role in the promotion.

So 2020 is actually the beginning of the journey of “Dream Awake.” Basically parang soft launch yung nangyari nung August, September, ‘cause we never really put out articles eh. We just want to put it out, I tweeted about it, not much articles, and I just want it to be on ground.

So, ngayon, I think the year’s about to end and the album has been streamed around 400,000 times. By 2020, we’re gonna put up promotions, marketing everything, we’re gonna be going all around the country, regionals, also we’re gonna be tapping southeast Asia for 2020, and then my venture sa US to try and promote my music there.



If it’s not too much to ask, sir, okay lang pong tanungin yung titles ng 4 songs na kasama sa “Dream Aware” re-release?

We’re still deciding but I think one of the songs that I’m gonna be releasing is an old song that I wrote around three years ago or four years ago. I wrote it four years ago.

Hindi siya nakasama sa album na “Life of a Champion”?

Hindi. This one is a song that I wrote actually for an international artist. I wrote this for Grammy winner Joss Stone. And then I gave it to her and she was like, “Oh how about we collab,” I’m like “Oh sure, let’s do it.”

So she recorded in London, I recorded here. But she went on a world tour, so we had to have it on hold. And then “Life of a Champion” came out and then she’s still on the road.

And then “Dream Awake” came out, and then ang nangyari no’n, she messaged me on Instagram, “Hey, tour’s done.” I’m like, “Oh, perfect. We planned to relaunch the album January. Let’s put our song.” She’s like, “Okay.” So we’re gonna put our song there and hopefully by April or earlier, March or April, we’re gonna meet to shoot the music video. And we want to shoot outside the Philippines.

So everything has to be strategic now for 2020.



English po itong upcoming song?

English. Title of the song is ‘So Amazing.” That’s one of the songs everybody needs to watch out for.



There’s a song in the album entitled “Goals” [in] “Dream Awake.” And I left a third verse blank. So if you listen to the song, third verse, blank, instrumental lang.



Pero may lyrics yung sa new version?



Sa new version, I picked one rapper, secret pa, ilalabas pa natin siya sa January 12. Actually, we’ll release it January 12 on my birthday.



So “Goals” kasi is perfect for New Year’s resolution, whatever it is, we have goals for the start of the year. This is the anthem for you. I’m releasing it with a Filipino rapper. And then after that, I’m releasing it again with a foreign rapper.



Same third verse po?



Same third verse. So basically ang nangyari noon, I left it blank, intentionally left it blank. And some rappers, some friends here in the industry, “Oh ba’t blanko?” “I don’t know you wanna write a verse?” And then they just spread out, we had like 12 rappers from the Philippines alone submitting verses like “Bro, look at this.” And we were like, “Let’s pick one, let’s pick one.”





Nag-deliberation kami with Warner and we picked one rapper. Just so good. He’s one of my favorite Filipino rappers. So isa sa mga bagong ilalabas doon is the remixed version of "Goals" featuring first the local rapper. And then in a few weeks, we’re gonna release another version of "Goals" with an English rapper. So ‘yun yung plano.



So you’ve obviously collaborated with a lot of people. As a musician who gives chances to newer talents, ano po yung advice niyo po sa mga budding musicians who are writing their own songs, especially budding rappers and budding singers?



I think in this day and age, sobrang laki ng advantage. The advantage that they have compared to us before. ‘Cause before we don’t have Soundcloud, there’s no Spotify. We only have cassette, CDs.



Umabot na rin naman ako sa year na nag-start yung YouTube but now because of the reach that you can get through social media, my only advice is keep creating. And keep evolving as an artist.



It might be on your first song that you release online, it becomes a hit. Maybe it’s on the 15th song that you release. Just repetition. Just keep making music. Because eventually one song is gonna put you on the map. And then if you’re gifted enough, it’s gonna be more than one song.



So minsan kasi may lumalapit sa’kin, “Hey tulungan mo naman ako.” You don’t need my help. There’s YouTube. There’s Soundcloud. You know. Put something out. Believe me, if it’s really good, people will listen. And if I like it, I’ll promote it, you know.



And again, labels are optional. You really don’t need a label. But if a label will really complement you, then work with them. So labels right now are optional. You can thrive without a label.

But for me kasi, Warner jumped into the vision. Like they believed in my capabilities and my vision, and they jumped into it. They didn’t just believe in it, but they invested in it. So that’s why I signed to Warner.



But to some, if you can do it on your own without a label, go for it, but my only advice is keep creating. And keep putting it out. Because you don’t plan to be viral, you will be viral. It will happen, but it won’t happen if you don’t put something out. So maglabas ka lang nang maglabas ng music. Eventually, if that happens, pat yourself on the back because you never gave up.



2020 is a big year of course. And we’ve seen a lot of new acts this 2019. So just based from that, which artists are you looking forward to hearing from next year?

I think you’re gonna be the first one to hear it ‘cause I’m starting a label next year. We’re starting a label yes. We have two artists already. And I’m excited for them. I’m most excited for them and a few others.



The first one I’m excited about is Jarlo Basê. He started here before…he used to have another name: Dane Hipolito.

So Dane Hipolito does acoustic sets, he’s a good writer also. But we wanted to revamp his music and change his name. But his name is Jarlo Basê. His real name actually is Dane Jarlo Basê Hipolito. So he took out his former name of Dane Hipolito and he used his other real name of Jarlo Basê as his new moniker, his new artist name.





He’s coming out with world-class music, soul, R&B, all of that. Really good. Like, not only that. He’s probably one of the most versatile artists. He can write. He can sing. He can produce. He can arrange. He can also freakin’ dance. He’s such a great dancer.

So excited ako sa kanya. Kasi ‘pag nakita ko siya, “Oh, I know this guy. He used to sound like this. Acoustic and all.” But now he’s coming out of his shell. Really coming out of his shell.

Jarlo Basê is one of the artists I’m excited about.

The other one, some of you might have heard of him. His name is Rhap Salazar.



So he’s been a singer. He’s been singing. He’s been singing all throughout his life. When he was 12, he was invited to Ellen. He even sang there. He came back to the Philippines, starting making his moves.

He recently even did the Tawag ng Tanghalan Celebrity Edition. And I believe in him. He’s such a great singer. He’s one of the best vocals I’ve ever heard in my life. Like, he’s Top 3. All time for me. Sobrang galing niya. Top 3. All time. You know, after this when you get home, try to listen to him. YouTube. He sings live perfect. Oh my gosh, that guy, that kid is amazing.





So yung label niyo po, sir. You’re creating the label with?



Warner Music. Basically they’re investing in this label. I pitched in. I am starting a label next year. They’re gonna be helping me out big time for that.



Ano po yung name ng label?



“25 South.” Basically that’s my address. The address of my house in Las Piñas. I made it “25 South” because that’s the house where I grew up, that’s the house where I experienced everything…abuse. And I wanna keep the house.



I wanna stay in that house. Renovate the entire house, put a studio there, and, you know, change the atmosphere of that house where I was abused. Every bad thing happened to me in that house — I’m changing it. I’m gonna have dreams fulfilled in that house. So that’s why “25 South” yung name ng label.



We might sign a few more but as of now, the confirmed artists are Jarlo Basê and Rhap Salazar. Amazing. I’m amazed. I’m excited because these guys I really am excited for them. I’m proud of them and I believe in them.



Another artist outside my label is probably Keiko Necesario.



Keiko Necesario recently came from London to record a few songs, find some producers, and her music…I heard the songs that she created. Oh my goodness, she’s in the run. She might be. One of the few. She might be. If done right, she might win a Grammy for us. Sobrang ganda ng bagong music ni Keiko. I’m excited for Keiko. For 2020.



That and I think I’m also excited for Lola Amour.



Lola Amour is doing something really good. They’ve been on a tear right now. So I’m excited to hear more new music from them. First time ko silang nakasama, they were still starting. It was in La Salle eh. So I was a performer in La Salle and they performed before me. I was like, “Oh. This band is really good. The stage presence. Galing nila.”



That…and 2020, I’d probably say Leanne & Naara. I’m excited for them also. New music coming out.



ST. WOLF, a band everybody needs to watch out for.



And of course, my lovely brothers, IV of Spades. These guys are like my little brothers. So I’m excited with what they’re about to release this 2020.

Marami akong…”oh my gosh, maglalabas kayo ng music.” But these are the artists that I’m like, “Anong gagawin mo?”



How are you gonna top…like actually Spades. How are you going to top that awesome 2019?



‘Yun yung exciting para sa’kin. Even Ben & Ben. Their album is legendary for me. “Limasawa Street” is an amazing album.



So anong gagawin mo ng 2020? Pag na-top mo pa yun, hala, hall of fame for me.



So these are the artists that I’m looking forward to. Spades, Ben & Ben, Leanne & Naara, ST. WOLF, Keiko Necesario…and of course, Rhap Salazar and Jarlo Basê.