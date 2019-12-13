MRT-3 releases holiday season schedule

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Rail Transit Line 3 trains will have shortened operating hours during the holiday season.

The holiday schedule, released Friday, indicated the shortened operating hours on December 24, 25 and 31, and January 1.

MRT-3 management earlier said the line will not implement longer operating hours as the Department of Transportation prioritizes the work on the replacement of the system’s dilapidated rails.

Here is the train service schedule for this holiday season:

December 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 26 and 27

The first MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 4:40 a.m. and Taft Avenue station at 5:41 a.m.

The last MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 9:10 p.m. and Taft Station at 10:11 p.m.

December 21, 22, 28, 29 and 30

The first MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 4:40 a.m. and Taft Avenue station at 5:37 a.m.

The last MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 9:10 p.m. and Taft Avenue station at 10:11 p.m.

December 24 and 31

The first MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 4:40 a.m. and Taft Avenue station at 5:37 a.m.

The last MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 7:45 p.m. and Taft Avenue station at 8:42 p.m.

December 25

The first MRT trains leave North Avenue and Taft Avenue stations at 6:30 a.m.

The last MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 9:10 p.m. and Taft Avenue station at 10:11 p.m.

January 1

The first MRT trains leave North Avenue and Taft Avenue stations at 6:30 a.m.

The last MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 9:10 p.m. and Taft Avenue station at 10:11 p.m.

January 2 and 3

The first MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 4:40 a.m. and Taft Avenue station at 5:41 a.m.

The last MRT trains leave North Avenue station at 9:10 p.m. and Taft Avenue at 10:11 p.m.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico