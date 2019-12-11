SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
This undated image shows the Light Rail Transit-1.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman/File
LRT-1 extends operating hours for holidays
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Light Rail Transit Authority on Wednesday announced that the Light Rail Transit 1 would be extending operating hours for the holiday season.

The extension of LRT-1’s operating hours would take effect starting December 11 until December 31.

The LRTA said it extended the operating hours to give passengers more trips this holiday season.

LRT trips from Baclaran and Roosevelt stations begins at 4:30 a.m. daily from Monday to Sunday.

Trips coming from Baclaran station end at 11 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 9:30 p.m. on Sundays while trains from Roosevelt station’s last trips end at 11:15 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 9:45 p.m.

The LRTA would implement a different schedule for government-declared holidays.

View the schedules below:

