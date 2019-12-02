Palace praises opening of SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday heaped praises on the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, calling it “superb” and describing the performances as “world-class.”

President Duterte, who earlier apologized for the glitches that inconvenienced the athletes, was happy with the opening rites, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

“It was an excellent opening of the SEA Games. The performances were good. The presentation was world-class. The President was happy with what he saw. Our countrymen were very happy especially when our delegates entered. The crowd was singing,” Panelo said in a radio interview.

Duterte led the kickoff of this year’s SEA Games last Saturday at the Philippine Arena as organizers drew flak over food, logistics, and accommodation issues. The President has announced that he would tap retired government auditors to look into the issues surrounding the Philippines’ hosting of the biennial multi-sport event.

Despite the blunders, the festive opening ceremony drew praises for showcasing Filipino culture and talent and honoring the Philippines’ sports icons.

Among those who performed during the opening rites are Lani Misalucha, Apl.de.ap, KZ Tandingan, Robert Seña, Elmo Magalona, Ana Fegi, Iñigo Pascual, Aicelle Santos, Christian Bautista, the TNT Boys, Hotdog and the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group.

During the event, Duterte was seen dancing to the tune of the upbeat Hotdog hit “Manila,” which was played during the parade of Filipino athletes.

Panelo chided critics who had negative views about the opening ceremony.

“I disagree with them. It was world class... Those critics have nothing to do so they criticize. Perhaps they were not there and they just watched from afar,” the Palace spokesman said.

He also responded to complaints that some people were not allowed to enter the Philippine Arena, saying there are certain security protocols that have to be followed.

Panelo lauded athletes who bagged gold during the early stage of the athletic event.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) yesterday disclosed that since last week, they have been implementing “Project Riptide” to help spot terrorists or fugitives who might attempt to enter the country when thousands of athletes from 10 other member countries are in the Philippines to participate in the SEA Games.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the agency has been coordinating with counterparts from Singapore and France.

“We have mobilized the entire strength of our intelligence units and enlisted the help of our foreign counterparts in seeing to it that these unwanted aliens are not able to come here to disrupt the conduct of the SEA Games,” Morente said.

“Project Riptide” is part of the Interpol’s major event support team (IMEST) program that is being conducted in the country by BI-Interpol in coordination with counterparts from France and Singapore, as funded by Interpol Tokyo.

BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BCIU) chief Rommel Tacorda said Project Riptide supports the Interpol’s global counterterrorism strategy by assisting member countries in identifying and reducing cross-border movements of terrorists and fugitives as well as enabling them to exchange data on these wanted persons through Interpol channels.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), meanwhile has assured the public of continuous security coverage for the SEA Games.

“Tight PNP security remains in full force in cooperation with PHISGOC even as we continue to express our full support to all Filipino athletes,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said. – With Evelyn Macairan, Rudy Santos, Romina Cabrera, Edith Regalado