EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Kammuri” is projected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, which is the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Screengrab/earth.nullschool.net
Typhoon Kammuri slows down, maintains strength outside PAR
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 30, 2019 - 12:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Kammuri slightly slowed down and remains outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The center of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data at 1,220 kilometers east of southern Luzon (Region IV) as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

“Kammuri” maintains its strength with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of 185 kilometers per hour.

It is moving west southwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

“Kammuri” is projected to enter PAR on Saturday, which is the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. It will be named “Tisoy,” the 20th Philippine tropical cyclone this year.

The possibility of the “Kammuri” intensifying into a super typhoon has not been ruled out but is less likely, PAGASA said.

“Typhoon 'KAMMURI' may bring moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms starting Monday (02 December) over Bicol Region and Samar provinces,” the state weather's 11 a.m. advisory read.

“Most of the areas in Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Metro Manila will experience strong winds and heavy rains on 03 December (Tuesday) and 04 December (Wednesday),” it adds.

Forecast positions, intensities

  • Sunday morning: Dec. 1, 2019: 735 km east of Virac, Catanduanes - Typhoon
  • Monday morning: Dec. 2, 2019: 310 km east of Virac, Catanduanes - Typhoon
  • Tuesday morning: Dec. 3, 2019: In the vicinity of Lupi, Camarines Sur - Typhoon
  • Wednesday morning: Dec. 4, 2019: 225 km west of Subic, Zambales - Severe Tropical Storm
  • Thursday morning: Dec. 5, 2019: 480 km west of Iba, Zambales - Severe Tropical Storm

TYPHOON KAMMURI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte claims dumping bodies of drug lords in Manila Bay, Laguna Lake
1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that he had dumped bodies of drug personalities in the waters of Manila Bay and Laguna...
Headlines
fb tw
PNP welcomes Duterte ‘takeover’ of leadership
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police sees no problem if President Duterte himself takes over leadership of the police force.
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon Kammuri further strengthens en route to Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The typhoon is forecast to enter the country’s jurisdiction between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines, Viet navy officials tackle maritime security
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
Key Philippine and Vietnamese navy officials met in Hanoi last Tuesday to discuss and address peacefully the two countries’...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte apologizes for SEAG snafus
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Even as glitches in the hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games abated, President Duterte apologized last night to the foreign...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Duterte on failed traffic promise: Congress did not pass the budget on time
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The president in June said that he would work on cutting travel time along EDSA before 2019 ends.
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Philippines, SEA Games brace for typhoon NDRRMC ready
By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) opens today with the shadow of Typhoon Kammuri looming larger as it gains strength moving...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
No goverment declaration, but some schools, LGUs suspend classes
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Saying 12 days is too long, President Duterte has dismissed proposals to suspend classes during the duration of the 30th...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
POGOs warned: Pay taxes in 3 days, or else…
13 hours ago
President Duterte has given an ultimatum to Philippine offshore gaming operators and their service providers to pay their...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Government ordered to pay Manila Water P7.39 billion
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
An international arbitral court has ordered the Philippine government to pay the Ayala-led Manila Water Co. P7.39 billion...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with