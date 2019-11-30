Typhoon Kammuri slows down, maintains strength outside PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Kammuri slightly slowed down and remains outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The center of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data at 1,220 kilometers east of southern Luzon (Region IV) as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

“Kammuri” maintains its strength with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of 185 kilometers per hour.

It is moving west southwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

“Kammuri” is projected to enter PAR on Saturday, which is the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. It will be named “Tisoy,” the 20th Philippine tropical cyclone this year.

The possibility of the “Kammuri” intensifying into a super typhoon has not been ruled out but is less likely, PAGASA said.

“Typhoon 'KAMMURI' may bring moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms starting Monday (02 December) over Bicol Region and Samar provinces,” the state weather's 11 a.m. advisory read.

“Most of the areas in Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Metro Manila will experience strong winds and heavy rains on 03 December (Tuesday) and 04 December (Wednesday),” it adds.

Forecast positions, intensities