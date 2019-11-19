EXPLAINERS
This image shows the track of Tropical Depression Sarah.
PAGASA/Released
LPA off Bicol region now Tropical Depression Sarah
(Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED 6:57 p.m.)— The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of responsibility intensified into Tropical Depression Sarah on Tuesday afternoon.

It developed into a tropical depression at around 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Sarah was located6 15 kilometers East Northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar or 765 km East of Legazpi City, Albay.

It packs wind of up to 55 kilometer per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Sarah is moving northwest 35 kph.

PAGASA earlier said the LPA would bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Bicol Region and EASTERN Visayas on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Ramon continues to move slowly towards the east of Calayan, Cagayan. —Rosette Adel

