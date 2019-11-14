AFP eyes keeping parts of Mindanao under martial law

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Gen. Noel Clement, Armed Forces chief of staff, said Thursday that the military may recommend extending martial law in select parts of Mindanao only.

Clement visited the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) headquarters in Zamboanga City to assess the security situation in the southern Philippines after a recent spike of terror threats by foreign militants hiding with the Abu Sayyaf group.

He said the military has to consult stakeholders, local chief executives, and communities to see "if they still wish to continue the implementation of the martial law."

Martial law was declared over Mindanao in May 2017 in response to an attack on Marawi City by local terrorists inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Although the city was declared liberated by October of that year, martial law has remained in place because, the government said, threats posed by stragglers and by other armed groups remain.

"[R]ight now, as we see it, because of the big improvement, we might make an assessment and if ever we will recommend the lifting of the martial law [but] there might be some areas that we will continue its implementation," Clement told reporters.

Clement agreed with the observation of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana that martial law has been implemented for a long time. that will be determined in the assessment.

The military chief said they will be consulting with counterparts in the Philippine National Police and other security forces on the peace and order situation on Mindanao.

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said this week that the police might recommend lifting martial law altogether because of an improved security situation but also said the alert level over Sulu may remain high because of Abu Sayyaf members there.

Clement said Thursday that the AFP is considering recommending an extension of martial law in Sulu.

The declaration of martial law was welcomed by business groups, including those from Zamboanga City, saying it would make the region more stable and attractive to investors.

Rights groups and activist organizations, however, claim martial law has led to rights abuses and arbitrary killings. — The STAR/Roel Pareño

