EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A military vehicle passes bombed-out buildings inside the battle area of Bangolo district in Marawi on October 17, 2017.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, File
AFP urged to remove stigma of seeking mental health care
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines should take steps to combat the stigma associated with seeking mental health services, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said as she expressed concern over the conditions of soldiers deployed to combat and disaster-stricken areas.

Hontiveros, author of the country’s landmark Mental Health Law, said that major depressive disorder, schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder are a growing concern among military men and women.

“Ang mga sundalo natin, iba talaga ang nakikita at nadadanasan kapag nasa engkuwentro at kapag matagal hindi nakakauwi ng pamilya. Kelangan din pangalagaan ang mental health nila,” she said during the confirmation hearing of AFP chief of staff Gen. Noel Clement, whose ad interim appointment was later confirmed.

(Our soldiers witness and experience different things when in encounter and when they are away from their families for a long period. Their mental health must be also taken care of.)

According to a Philippine Daily Inquirer report that looked into the effects of PTSD among soldiers, V. Luna General Hospital or AFP Medical Center admitted 23 soldiers for PTSD at the height of the Marawi siege.

PTSD, according to the American Psychological Association, is an an anxiety problem that develops in some people after extremely traumatic events such as combat, crime, an accident or natural disaster. 

The hospital also handles cases of depression and anxiety.

Hontiveros said that improvements can be made in the programs of V. Luna Hospital and field hospitals to cater to the mental health needs of soldiers after the Philippine Mental Health Law was signed in 2018.

“This means more counselors and more mental health professionals in catchment areas,” she said.

Stigma

Hontiveros urged the new AFP leadership to devise programs that will address the stigma surrounding mental health.

According to a 2009 article in the APA’s Monitor on Psychology, one of the major reason why many soldiers do not seek out treatment is the stigma associated with receiving mental health care.

“Alam kong may macho culture sa ating military. Pero hindi naman siguro nakakabawas sa pagkalalake o pagkatao ang magpatingin at mag-undergo ng treatment para sa mental health,” Hontiveros said.

(I know there is a macho culture in the military. But it can’t hurt one’s masculinity to seek help and undergo mental health treatment.)

She added: “Conditions get worse because people refuse to get diagnosed or seek treatment because they are afraid that their comrades will ridicule or judge them.”

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES MENTAL HEALTH RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte visits 3 wakes before heading for Davao
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte visited three wakes on Monday night before he flew back home to Davao City where he is expected to spend...
Headlines
Philippine envoy meets US senators calling for De Lima release
6 hours ago
Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez met with two US senators to discuss the case of detained Sen. Leila...
Headlines
‘VP’s drug war to be relentless’
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
As attacks and “fake news” against Vice President Leni Robredo went “into overdrive” just days after...
Headlines
Tropical Depression Ramon to intensify as it moves to Luzon
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
Tropical Depression Ramon is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm as it moves closer to Luzon, state weather bureau...
Headlines
HRW says Robredo could score drug war 'win' as ICAD co-chair
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Human Rights Watch said Vice President Leni Robredo may be able to make her new task work.
Headlines
Latest
19 minutes ago
Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp. acquires Chevron’s 45% Malampaya stake
19 minutes ago
Dennis Uy-led Udenna Corp. announced Wednesday it acquired Chevron Philippines Ltd.’s 45% stake in the $4.5 billion...
Headlines
26 minutes ago
Farmers submit 50,000 signatures to House vs rice tariffication law
By Ratziel San Juan | 26 minutes ago
The petition was submitted to Rep. Wilfrido Enverga (Quezon), chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Food.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Robredo discusses anti-drugs cooperation with US officials
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo met with US officials Wednesday to discuss the status of the two countries' cooperation on the...
Headlines
2 hours ago
PNP starts bidding for body cams
2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police on Wednesday began the bidding process for almost 3,000 body camera units they are eyeing to...
Headlines
2 hours ago
De Lima seeks Senate probe into task force blamed for rights violations
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Senate Resolution 215 filed by De Lima asks the Senate to investigate abuses allegedly committed by the National Task Force...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with