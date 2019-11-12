Signal No. 1 up in 2 areas as 'Ramon' intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar as Tropical Depression Ramon slows down.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the weather disturbance is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours.

At 4 p.m., Ramon was located 670 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar with winds of up tp 66 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving west slowly.

On Wednesday, Bicol region, Northern Samar, Samar and Eastern Samar might experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains.

Romblon, Marinduque and southern Quezon might also experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

PAGASA warned residents in the affected areas, particularly those prone to flooding and rain-induced landslides, to take precautionary measures.

Residents in the mentioned areas are also advised to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction management offices and to continue monitoring for updates from PAGASA.

Forecast positions

24 hours (Wednesday afternoon): 300 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

48 hours (Thursday afternoon): 385 km East of Infanta, Quezon

72 hours (Friday afternoon): 260 km east of Baler, Aurora

96 hours (Saturday afternoon): 130 km southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan or 75 km northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

120 hours (Sunday afternoon): In the vicinity of Kabugao, Apayao

— Patricia Lourdes Viray