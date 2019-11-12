Signal No. 1 up in 2 areas as 'Ramon' intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar as Tropical Depression Ramon slows down.
State weather bureau PAGASA said
At 4 p.m., Ramon
On Wednesday, Bicol region, Northern Samar, Samar and Eastern Samar might experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains.
Romblon, Marinduque and southern Quezon might also experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.
PAGASA warned residents in the affected areas, particularly those prone to flooding and rain-induced landslides, to take precautionary measures.
Forecast positions
- 24 hours (Wednesday afternoon): 300 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
- 48 hours (Thursday afternoon): 385 km East of Infanta, Quezon
- 72 hours (Friday afternoon): 260 km east of Baler, Aurora
- 96 hours (Saturday afternoon): 130 km southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan or 75 km northeast of Casiguran, Aurora
- 120 hours (Sunday afternoon):
In the vicinity ofKabugao, Apayao
— Patricia Lourdes Viray
