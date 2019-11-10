EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
John Gokongwei Jr., founder of JG Summit Holdings Inc., died on Saturday night at the age of 93.
File photo
John Gokongwei Jr. passes away at 93
(Philstar.com) - November 10, 2019 - 9:50am

MANILA, Philippines — John Gokongwei Jr., founder of JG Summit Holdings Inc., died on Saturday night at the age of 93.

Gokongwei, who was third on the Forbes' list of richest Filipinos in September, "passed away peacefully 11:41 pm, November 9th, at the Manila Doctor's Hospital surrounded by his loved ones," his son Lance said in a text message to Gokongwei-owned Esquire Philippines.

According to a profile by The Freeman in May, Gokongwei's fortune started from humble beginnings in Cebu, the Central Visayas city that Gokongwei's Cebu Pacific Air is named after.

"JG Summit Holdings Inc., the conglomerate that he founded, now controls the biggest corporate names in the country: Cebu Pacific Air in the aviation industry; Universal Robina Corp. in food and beverage manufacturing; Robinsons Land Inc. in property; Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. in retail; and Robinsons Bank in banking; among others," it also said.

This is a developing story.

JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC JOHN GOKONGWEI JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bong Tan hospitalized after basketball game collapse
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
PAL Holdings Inc. president Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr., son of taipan Lucio Tan, was brought to the hospital yeste...
Headlines
Robredo’s ICAD needs budget support — lawmaker
By Jess Diaz | 11 hours ago
For Vice President Leni Robredo to succeed in her new job as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal...
Headlines
Police: No foul play in latest PMA death
By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
There was no foul play in the death of a plebe in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) who drowned in the military school’s...
Headlines
First case of dengue spread by sex confirmed
11 hours ago
Spanish health authorities confirmed Friday a case of a man spreading dengue through sex, a world first for a virus which...
Headlines
No foul play in death of PMA cadet; 2 swimming instructors under questioning
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
“We urge the PMA to fully disclose the physical and medical condition of every PMA cadet now at the Academy."
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Local distributor to re-evaluate Magellan film
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Philippine distributor of the Spanish-produced film “Elcano and Magellan” said it would re-evaluate the movie...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Marawi rehab worse than expected ­­— watchdog
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
The rebuilding and rehabilitation of Marawi is a total mess and worse than expected, according to a watchdog monitoring the...
Headlines
11 hours ago
PopCom blames moral decadence for teen pregnancies
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
“Moral decadence” is one of the reasons why teenage pregnancy is on the rise in the country.
Headlines
11 hours ago
DOH uses art therapy for earthquake-affected kids
By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Psycho-social counselors of the Department of Health (DOH) are employing art therapy for earthquake-affected children in...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Palace learns from Yolanda, tells Pinoys to be more resilient
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday marked the sixth anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda with a renewed commitment to make communities...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with