Slow-moving ‘Quiel’ slightly gains strength

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Quiel (Nakri) has slightly strengthened Wednesday morning while remaining almost stationary over the West Philippine Sea.

“Quiel” now packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center from the previous 65 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph from the previous 80 kph, according to the latest bulletin of state weather bureau PAGASA.

The tropical storm was last spotted 465 km west northwest of Coron, Palawan.

“Quiel” is moving almost stationary. Its slow movement is expected to last within the next 24 hours.

While it is forecast to develop into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours, it remains less likely to hit any part of the Philippine landmass before it leaves the country’s jurisdiction on Friday afternoon.

No tropical cyclone warning signal has been raised but “Quiel” and the tail-end of a cold front will affect Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique and portions of Palawan (Cuyo and Kalayaan islands). Residents of these areas will experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains.

Meanwhile, those living in Batanes, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Aklan, Iloilo, Oriental Mindoro and the rest of Cagayan and Palawan will experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

PAGASA warned against sea travel, especially for small sea vessels, over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions.

Typhoon Halong

The state weather bureau is also monitoring a weather disturbance outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Typhoon Halong was last seen 2,960 km east of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 215 kph and gusts of up to 265 kph.

It, however, is not expected to enter PAR.

Forecast positions of ‘Quiel’