Reuters says Robredo's criticism of drug war 'fairly and accurately' reported

MANILA, Philippines — International news agency Reuters on Tuesday said it stands by its October 23 story about Leni Robredo’s call for a halt to the Duterte administration’s drug war, adding it “accurately” reported the vice president’s remarks.

“Reuters fairly and accurately represented the statements of Philippine vice president Leni Robredo, and we stand by our story,” Reuters Asia Pacific Communications Manager Tyler Thia said.

Police say more than 7,000 who resisted arrest have been killed since President Rodrigo Duterte launched his deadly narcotics crackdown — a far cry from rights groups’ estimate that pegs drug-related fatalities at 27,000.

In an article entitled “Philippine vice president says time for Duterte to halt failed drug war”, Robredo told Reuters that the government’s controversial narcotics crackdown is “obviously not working.”

“The lives of our people are on the line and the dignity of our country is on the line, but my first call is for our government to take care of the mess,” Robredo was quoted as saying by Reuters.

On Sunday, Robredo said she was misquoted by Reuters, arguing that what she meant was the drug war must be “tweaked”.

The vice president’s criticism of the war on drugs touched a nerve in Malacañang, with Duterte offering to put her in charge of law enforcement.

