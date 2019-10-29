EXPLAINERS
In this May 26, 2019 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte greets Vice President Leni Robredo on the sidelines of the commencement exercises of the Philippine Military Academy ‘Mabalasik’ Class of 2019 at Fort General Gregorio Del Pilar in Baguio City.
Presidential Photo/Ace Morandante
Robredo mum on Duterte's drug czar challenge
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo refused to respond to the challenge of President Rodrigo Duterte to take charge of the campaign against illegal drugs.

Following Robredo's comment that the government should reassess the drug war, Duterte said he would transfer his law enforcement powers to the vice president for about six months.

"Ako kasi, ayaw kong sagutin muna iyon kasi hindi ko alam kung gaano kaseryoso (For me, I will not answer that for now because I do not know how serious he is)," Robredo told reporters Tuesday.

For the vice president, it is more important to solve the country's problems rather than insult each other.

"Pero iyong sa akin lang, iyong mga mahahalaga at mga importanteng mga problema ng ating bansa, hindi naman dinadaan sa pagkapikon, hindi naman dinadaan sa pang-iinsulto. Mahirap na papatulan ko, kasi hahaba lang iyong usapan," she said.

(For me the most important problems of the country should not be solved through emotions nor insults. It's hard for me to engage as it would only lengthen the conversation.)

Asked if she was insulted by Duterte's recent remarks, Robredo said she has always been on the receiving end of the president's insults from the very start.

Only three years left on her term, Robredo said she does not have time to be distracted as she has much work to do.

"Kaming mga naninilbihan sa taumbayan, walang space para sa aming ego, walang space para sa emosyon, walang space para sa pagkapikon, kasi hindi namin magagampanan nang maayos iyong aming trabaho," the vice president said.

(We public servants do not have space for our ego, no space for emotion, no space for being thin-skinned, because we will not be able to do our job properly.)

Malacañang, on the other hand, said Duterte is serious in his offer for Robredo to take over the war on drugs.

"Meron bang hindi serious na ina-announce mo nationally?" presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

