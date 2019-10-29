EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this undated tv grab taken from a video released by Al-Furqan media, the chief of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi purportedly appears for the first time in five years in a propaganda video in an undisclosed location. Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early on Oct. 27, 2019.
AFP/Al-Furqan Media
Mindanao might attract more foreign fighters amid death of ISIS leader — expert
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign fighters from neighboring Southeast Asian countries might continue to go to the Philippines despite the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an expert on Southeast Asian security said.

Zachary Abuza, a professor at the National War College in Washington, said the death of Baghdadi would not have any real impact on counter-terror efforts in the Philippines.

ISIS-inspired groups, such as the Abu Sayyaf Group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, Maute group, AKP and others will continue to operate in Mindanao.

"My concern is that the southern Philippines will continue to be a draw for foreign fighters from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, simply because ISIS has suffered such reversals in Iraq and Syria, on top of the already formidable logistical challenges of getting there," Abuza told Philstar.com.

The Washington-based security expert noted that ISIS-inspired groups in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, are very autonomous.

"The southern Philippines is the only place in Southeast Asia that pro-ISIS cells have the ability to actually control territory, and the pro-ISIS groups there are more than welcome to take in foreign fighters," Abuza said.

He also noted that the central leadership of ISIS has not given priority to Southeast Asia aside from the Marawi siege in 2017.

According to Abuza, ISIS seeks to grow its base in the region in the future following the Marawi siege, which gained ISIS media attention and financial support.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, meanwhile, said the death of the ISIS leader would be "just a momentary setback considering the depth and reach of the organization worldwide."

"Somebody will take his place to lead the ISIS. Maybe not as famous and well-known," Lorenzana.

US President Donald Trump earlier confirmed that Baghdadi was killed in a nighttime raid by US special forces in northwest Syria.

The US special forces carried out the raid in cooperation with Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iraq.

"He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," Trump said.

ABU BAKR AL-BAGHDADI COVER STORY DELFIN LORENZANA ISIS MINDANAO TERRORISM ZACHARY ABUZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 5 days ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Duterte tells Robredo: Drug war yours if you want it
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
After Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo suggested a “tweaking” of the administration’s controversial...
Headlines
State powers to be invoked for Kaliwa Dam project
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
With an acute water shortage looming, President Duterte is ready to use his “extraordinary powers” for the construction...
Headlines
Magnitude 6.6 quake rocks Mindanao
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook Tulunan, Cotabato on Tuesday morning.
Headlines
Can Duterte transfer his 'power to enforce laws' to Robredo?
18 hours ago
An irked President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday claimed that his office is writing a letter to Vice President Len Robredo to...
Headlines
Latest
7 minutes ago
No tsunami threat after magnitude 6.6 quake in Mindanao
7 minutes ago
Renato Solidum Jr., Phivolcs officer-in-charge, said the quake will not cause a tsunami because it happened on land.
Headlines
29 minutes ago
China not threatening war, Locsin says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 29 minutes ago
China is not threatening to go to war with the Philippines over South China Sea resources, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro...
Headlines
51 minutes ago
Solgen Jose Calida should be replaced — ex-CHR chair
51 minutes ago
Under this Solgen specifically, walang mangyayari they will seek advice from him dahil talo sila. ‘Yan ang gusto ni...
Headlines
1 hour ago
CHR: Solving Metro Manila's water problems shouldn't violate IP rights, environmental laws
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The China-funded Kaliwa Dam is feared to cause flooding, damage the environment and displace tribal communities.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 29
2 hours ago
Some local government units suspended classes due to damage to buildings after the 6.6 magnitude quake.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with