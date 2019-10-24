Gadon says he will serve suspension order starting October 24

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer and defeated senatorial bet Larry Gadon said that he would be “voluntarily” serving the Supreme Court’s three-month suspension order on Wednesday,

In a letter addressed to Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Gadon said that he only learned that he was ordered suspended from practice through news reports as he had not received a copy of the order.

The SC’s Second Division, in a ruling dated June 26, said Gadon is guilty of culpable violation of Rule 8.01, Canon 8 lawyers’ Code of Professional Responsibility.

The provision states that a lawyer should not use abusive or offensive language in his professional dealings.

The SC division, headed by Carpio, ordered Gadon’s suspension for three months to be served upon receipt of the resolution.

In his letter, Gadon told Carpio: “The undersigned hereby voluntarily serves the suspension order starting today October 24, 2019 up to January 25, 2020 to comply with the order.”

He also apologized to the SC “for whatever demeanor that I have committed leading to the suspension.”

Gadon’s behavior

The suspension order stemmed from a disbarment complaint filed by dermatologist Helen Joselina Mendoza.

According to the court document, Mendoza had demanded from Gadon, who was then vice president of Ambulatory Health Care Institute where she works, to restore her clinic hours after they was shortened due to a client’s complaint.

Gadon said her letters were “very stupid” and said her lawyer’s legal actions “demonstrated shortsighted analytical thinking.”

The SC said Gadon's words painted the justice in a bad light, particularly after he described the use of legal options as "requir[ing] a lot of resources." These insinuations, documents said, "tramp the integrity and dignity of the justice system."

Gadon rose to prominence when he filed an impeachment complaint against former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

He went viral on social media after he was recorded hurling profanities at supporters of Sereno. He is currently facing at least four other disbarment complaints.

Gadon appears as counsels for complaints vs Trillanes

Gadon is also currently serving as legal counsel of Peter Joemel Advincula, the police’s respondent-star witness in its sedition complaint against several opposition figures.

The preliminary investigation into the case started in July, after the SC meted out the suspension order.

He is also the lawyer of Guillermina Lalic Barrido whose kidnapping complaint against former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV served as basis for the police's criminal rap filed before the Department of Justice.