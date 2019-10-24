EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Peter Advincula alias "Bikoy", assisted by Atty. Larry Gadon, is the Philippine National Police's witness in its inciting to sedition complaint against Vice President Robredo, opposition senators Antonio Trillanes IV, Risa Hontiveros, Leila de Lima, some church leaders and others.
The STAR/Russell Palma
Gadon says he will serve suspension order starting October 24
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer and defeated senatorial bet Larry Gadon said that he would be “voluntarily” serving the Supreme Court’s three-month suspension order on Wednesday,

In a letter addressed to Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Gadon said that he only learned that he was ordered suspended from practice through news reports as he had not received a copy of the order.

The SC’s Second Division, in a ruling dated June 26, said Gadon is guilty of culpable violation of Rule 8.01, Canon 8 lawyers’ Code of Professional Responsibility.

The provision states that a lawyer should not use abusive or offensive language in his professional dealings.

The SC division, headed by Carpio, ordered Gadon’s suspension for three months to be served upon receipt of the resolution.

In his letter, Gadon told Carpio: “The undersigned hereby voluntarily serves the suspension order starting today October 24, 2019 up to January 25, 2020 to comply with the order.”

He also apologized to the SC “for whatever demeanor that I have committed leading to the suspension.”

READ: WATCH: Gadon hurls expletives, flashes middle finger at Sereno supporters

Gadon’s behavior

The suspension order stemmed from a disbarment complaint filed by dermatologist Helen Joselina Mendoza.

According to the court document, Mendoza had demanded from Gadon, who was then vice president of Ambulatory Health Care Institute where she works, to restore her clinic hours after they was shortened due to a client’s complaint.

Gadon said her letters were “very stupid” and said her lawyer’s legal actions “demonstrated shortsighted analytical thinking.”

The SC said Gadon's words painted the justice in a bad light, particularly after he described the use of legal options as "requir[ing] a lot of resources." These insinuations, documents said, "tramp the integrity and dignity of the justice system."

Gadon rose to prominence when he filed an impeachment complaint against former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

He went viral on social media after he was recorded hurling profanities at supporters of Sereno. He is currently facing at least four other disbarment complaints.

Gadon appears as counsels for complaints vs Trillanes 

Gadon is also currently serving as legal counsel of Peter Joemel Advincula, the police’s respondent-star witness in its sedition complaint against several opposition figures.

The preliminary investigation into the case started in July, after the SC meted out the suspension order.

He is also the lawyer of Guillermina Lalic Barrido whose kidnapping complaint against former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV served as basis for the police's criminal rap filed before the Department of Justice.

LARRY GADON PETER JOEMEL ADVINCULA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Processed meat products test positive for ASF
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Various processed meat products have tested positive for African swine fever just as the government ordered the lifting of...
Headlines
LIST: Manila Water, Maynilad service interruptions for October 24
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several areas in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will experience water service disruptions starting October 24.
Headlines
Comelec ready to hold special polls for VP post if...
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is ready to conduct special polls in three provinces in Mindanao in connection with...
Headlines
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Peralta is new chief justice
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has appointed Diosdado Peralta as the new chief justice, besting two other associate justices shortlisted...
Headlines
Latest
2 minutes ago
NCIP urged to block Kaliwa Dam amid community opposition
2 minutes ago
According to an EMB executive summary on the project, 1,465 households in three villages in Rizal and Quezon will be affected...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Lack of formal complaint doesn't mean no harassment happened, Ateneo group says
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"We strongly caution against setting any precedent that would discourage survivors from coming forward in the future," Time’s...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Comelec suspends special polls in Southern Leyte, South Cotabato
2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has suspended the special elections for representatives of newly created districts in Southern...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Peralta appointment as chief magistrate brings hope of 'justice bilis'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Newly appointed Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta will lead the Judiciary for almost three years, and hopes and expectations...
Headlines
4 hours ago
SWS: Fewer hungry Filipino families in Q3 of 2019
4 hours ago
The number of Filipino families experiencing involuntary hunger decreased in the third quarter of 2019, a Social Weather Stations...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with