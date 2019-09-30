PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. delivered the Philippine statement during the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York City on Saturday.
AFP
Philippines asks UN for female candidates for secretary-general
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - September 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has asked the United Nations Security Council for more women candidates for the UN secretary-general position for gender balance and regional rotation as part of reform in the world body.

The UN has failed to elect a woman as secretary-general since it was founded in 1945, according to Locsin.

The UN has failed to elect a woman as secretary-general since it was founded in 1945, according to Locsin.

“We ask the Security Council to provide the General Assembly a plural number of candidates – especially women – for the post of secretary-general, with due regard to gender balance and regional rotation,” he said.

“Something’s not right with its mindset and system if, after nearly 75 years, the UN has failed to have a woman secretary-general,” he added.

For Locsin, an election of a woman as secretary-general will give gender balance in the UN.

“Don’t blame it on the vote; the vote goes only as far as the Security Council lets it. From my experience, women know best how to build; men, how to tear down,” he said.

The UN, according to the foreign affairs chief, is far from dying or dead as claimed by some sectors.

“With successes, continuing challenges and unceasing criticism, the UN has demonstrated its resilience and affirmed its continuing relevance; something that cannot be doubted given the alternative: the terrible wars out of which the UN was born,” he said.

“Shifting political realities, successive power configurations and the increasing confused nature of global realities should not make the United Nations change its character and goals: peace and democracy; sustainable development, if possible; climate action for our sake and our children’s,” he added.

In his speech, Locsin also emphasized that central to UN reform is funding.

“The Philippines is deeply concerned with the UN’s deteriorating financial situation,” he said.

While states look to the UN to implement their priority agenda – peace and security, humanitarian assistance, human rights, sustainable development, climate action, migrants and refugees, Locsin pointed out that states would not provide it with the means to meet those mandates.

“They come to complain about what they expect of the UN, but step down from the podium without committing what all states can spare: far more than even the poorest actually contribute,” he said.

“Almost all the countries of the world can afford to give more to the UN; as I know, all governments have the capacity to do if they are careful not to waste and steal at home what they can well afford to give to the United Nations,” he added.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ financial reform proposals, according to Locsin, would do well to uphold accountability, transparency and sustainability as the public is awash with stories of fiscal irresponsibility. – With Janvic Mateo

